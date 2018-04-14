Register
19:19 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35

    Pentagon: F-35 Can Achieve Missile Defense Capability if More Money Spent

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111

    The director of the Defense Department's Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has promised that the multipurpose stealth fighter will be able to shoot down enemy ballistic missiles by 2025.

    Speaking to lawmakers from the Senate appropriations subcommittee on defense this week, MDA director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves said that pending funding for a ballistic missile defense interceptor, the F-35 would gain the capability to shoot down enemy strategic missiles.

    "I'd say six to seven years to essentially work out the Concept of Operations [and] develop the capabilities – [whether] it's sensor-based or a new fast missile that's hung on the bottom of an F-35 for the BMDS [Ballistic Missile Defense System] mission – to integrate those capabilities, test them and deliver them into a theater of operations," the officer said.

    MQ-4C Triton flight testing
    CC0
    Pacific Watch: US Navy to Deploy Triton Spy Drones to Guam
    Greaves noted that the new capability for the F-35 would be "if not a game changer, then a significant contributor to future ballistic missile defense." According to the MDA head, his agency sees the F-35 as one alternative to the "classic missile defense system" such as the Patriot, THAAD or the US's Ground-Based Interceptor system.

    F-35 developer and manufacturer Lockheed Martin has been promoting the plane as a possible nuke interceptor for years, but officials at the Pentagon previously declined to offer a timeframe on how long it would take to make this happen, or its cost.

    Lockheed touts the F-35 as a 'do it all' airplane, a boast which has led to skyrocketing costs, delivery issues and quality control problems. The total program cost of the F-35, accounting for R&D, procurement and operations is now estimated at a staggering $1.6 trillion over 60 years.

    F-35A in Alaska
    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Pentagon Halts F-35 Deliveries Again Over Repair Cost Squabble
    The DoD temporarily halted deliveries of the planes this week over out-of-control repair costs. Last month, the head of the Pentagon's F-35 office admitted that half of the 280 planes delivered to the military were suffering from a series of hardware and software problems making them unfit for flight.

    Russia recently wrapped up development of its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. According to estimates by the Russian military, it would take at least 500 US anti-missile missiles to intercept a single Sarmat. Last month, US Strategic Command chief Gen. John Hyten admitted that the US military has nothing in its arsenal that could stop Russia's new weapons. Also last month, President Putin announced that Russia has created a series of maneuverable, hypersonic weapons systems. According to the president, these weapons are invulnerable to any existing or prospective missile defenses, and are aimed at maintaining global strategic stability amid the US's ongoing research into missile defense.

    Related:

    Pentagon Halts F-35 Deliveries Again Over Repair Cost Squabble
    Despite Kim 'Looking Forward' to Meeting Trump, S Korea Gets US F-35 Warplane
    Facing the Music: High Costs Could Cut US Air Force F-35 Fleet By One Third
    Turkish Defense Minister: S-400 Deal Will Not Affect Talks on F-35 Deliveries
    Tags:
    missile defence, F-35, US Department of Defense (DoD), US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Pentagon, Sam Greaves, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse