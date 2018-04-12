Register
01:29 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35A in Alaska

    Pentagon Halts F-35 Deliveries Again Over Repair Cost Squabble

    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States Defense Department has reportedly told F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin its planes cannot be accepted for the time being because of a debate over who will provide a financial remedy for a “production error found last year on more than 200 of the stealthy jets,” Reuters reported Wednesday.

    "The F-35 Joint Program Office has temporarily suspended accepting aircraft until we reach an agreement on a contractual issue and we expect this to be resolved soon," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson told Reuters.

    F-35A in Alaska
    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Corrosion Issues Spur Pentagon to Halt F-35 Deliveries

    Just last fall, corroded parts that lock together the exterior shell of the plane with the airframe resulted in the Pentagon halting deliveries of the aircraft, which generate approximately $100 million in revenue per unit for Lockheed Martin. The company eventually delivered the expected number of planes by the end of 2017.

    The controversy stems from "what will likely be a complex logistical fix that could require technicians to travel widely to mend aircraft based around the world," Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

    The Pentagon has not yet provided a comment, despite attempts by multiple news outlets to obtain one.

    Lockheed Martin said the company's plants are still up and running and that they are "confident" they will still deliver 91 planes to the Defense Department in 2018, as required by the contracts for the aircraft.

    At least one US Navy official has noted that Lockheed Martin has been deliberately sluggish during negotiations with the government, going so far as to obstruct the process of providing precise figures on the plane's true cost.

    "I will tell you, I am not satisfied with the collaboration and cooperation by Lockheed Martin… They could be much, much more cooperative and collaborative," Vice Admiral Mat Winter, director of the F-35 Program Office, said in March.

    Two separate US government watchdogs are outlining problems with the engines used in their F-35 jet fighters - one finding the systems unreliable and another citing dozens of violations in its quality assurance inspection.
    © Flickr/ Samuel King Jr
    ‘Not Coming Down Fast Enough’: Pentagon Unsatisfied With Lockheed’s F-35 Prices

    "The price is coming down, but it's not coming down fast enough," the admiral said.

    "We could seal this deal faster. We could. They chose not to and that's a negotiating tactic… We don't know to the level of granularity that I want to know," which is, "what it actually costs to produce this aircraft," he explained.

    Costs for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program have been estimated at levels greater than $1.6 trillion over its 60-year lifecycle.

    Related:

    Facing the Music: High Costs Could Cut US Air Force F-35 Fleet By One Third
    Turkey Expects F-35 Delivery Soon, But Greeks, Armenians Seek to Block Deal
    More Problems, More Money: F-35 Costs Soar Faster Than the Planes Do
    US to Equip F-35 Fighters with Nuke Capabilities - Nuclear Posture Review
    Norwegian Party Leader Grills F-35 as Nation's 'Biggest Investment Blunder'
    Tags:
    costs, f-35, Pentagon, Lockheed Martin, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse