Register
20:55 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers stand on their German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks stationed in a field near the Syrian border at Hassa, in Hatay province

    How Do You Like It, Elon Musk? Turkey Mulls Creating Unmanned Tanks

    © AFP 2018/ OZAN KOSE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    While the international community is working on designing unmanned vehicles and ships, Turkey comes with a more serious approach, amid their ongoing Olive Branch military operation in Syria's Afrin.

    The Turkish defense industry should create unmanned tanks, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

    "If the defense industry of Turkey does not produce drones, then every drone shot down in Syrian Afrin will put us in a difficult position. Now, we do not think about it, replacing each shot down drone with a new one. We must take one step further, to learn how to produce unmanned tanks also. And we will do it," Erdogan stated.

    Previously, the president has repeatedly criticized Western countries for refusing to supply modern weapons systems to Turkey.

    Among such cases are the recent reports about Germany halting their supplies to Turkey of Leopard tanks, a move allegedly connected with the ongoing military operation Olive Branch.

    READ MORE: Turkey Denies Reports of Leopard Tanks Supplies Halt by Germany Amid Afrin Op

    According to the German newspaper Spiegel, halting arms deliveries to Ankara was a move aimed at appeasing sentiments in German society, as images of German Leopard tanks being used by the Turkish military in Syria are making the German public feel increasingly uncomfortable.

    Turkish Operation in Syria

    Ankara's operation was launched in response to US plans to train a 30,000-strong border force along Syria's northern borders, which will largely consist of Kurdish militants, considered to be terrorists by Turkey.

    READ MORE: What We Know About Syrian Army's Deployment in Afrin Despite Turkish Warning

    Turkey expressed its discontent over Washington's policies, with President Erdogan vowing to "strangle" the "terrorist army," which the US was allegedly going to create near its borders.

    However, after the start of Turkey's offensive in Syria, Germany admitted that Turkey has "legitimate security interests along its border with Syria," according to the German Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Rainer Breul.

    A similar position has been expressed by the US, with the Pentagon's spokesman saying that America understands Turkey's legitimate concern over security along its borders.

    Russia, in turn, responding to the situation in Afrin, repeatedly underlined that the principle of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty is fundamental.

    READ MORE: Russia Urges All External Powers to Start Dialogue With Damascus - Lavrov

    Tags:
    unmanned tanks, Olive Branch, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok