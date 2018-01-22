Kremlin Underscores Fundemental Importance of Syria's Territorial Integrity

“We still believe that the principle of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity is fundamental. Of course, we are closely monitoring the humanitarian aspects that are connected with what is happening now in the Afrin district,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue.
The situation in Syria escalated since the beginning of Turkish operation in Syria’s northern Kurdish-controlled Afrin.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have not shelled the southern Turkish city of Reyhanli, Rodi Osman, a representative of Syrian Kurdistan to Russia, told Sputnik on Monday.
On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin. Ankara stressed that operation is directed exclusively against the terrorists. On Sunday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed the start of the ground operation in the region. Damascus condemned Turkey's attack on Afrin, equating it with "aggression".
