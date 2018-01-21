Register
22:10 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File)

    Kurds Reportedly Destroy Five Turkish Tanks Amid Offensive in Syria (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    173

    A video has appeared on YouTube showing the Kurdish YPG militia launch an anti-tank guided missile at a Turkish Leopard tank as the Turkish Army advanced toward Afrin in an offensive against the Kurdish forces.

    According to the ANF News agency, the tank was hit in the area of the village of Kurdo in the Bilbil district of the Syrian city of Afrin on Sunday morning.

    The video has been posted on the YouTube channel of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). 

    In a single day, Kurdish fighters destroyed five Turkish tanks in the Afrin area, ANF reported.

    Two tanks were hit in the village of Diqmetash and two in the vicinity of the town of Tel-Rifat. It is in these areas that the fiercest battles are currently being fought between Kurds and the Turkish Army.

    The Kurdish command reported that four Turkish soldiers and 10 pro-Turkish guerrillas were killed in the fighting in northwestern Syria.

    "As a result of these clashes, 10 members of the gang were killed in different parts of the region, 20 bandits [members of the armed Syrian opposition] were wounded. In addition, four Turkish soldiers were killed and many were injured in clashes in Bilbil,” the YPG reported in a press release.

    It also said that during the clashes three soldiers of the Kurdish militia were killed.

    A Turkish army tank moves toward the Syrian border, in Reyhanlı, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    Erdogan Vows Turkey to Quickly Conclude Op in Syria as 'Terrorists' Already Fleeing
    Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria against the Kurdish forces Ankara considers terrorists. The operation dubbed "Olive Branch" was launched with airstrikes on Kurdish targets in Afrin on Saturday.

    The strikes resulted in the damage of 108 targets out of 113 planned.

    On Sunday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed the beginning of a ground offensive in the region.

    It was noted that Turkish armored vehicles had advanced some 3.5 kilometers into the Syrian territory.

    The situation on the Syrian-Turkish border had recently become tense, with the Turkish armed forces shelling YPG positions, which it considers to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

    Despite the fact that the military operation has already been condemned by Damascus, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty, Ankara calls it self-defense under international law.

    Related:

    Turkish Jets Hit Menagh Airbase Used by US to Supply Arms to Kurds - Reports
    Turkish Army Launches New Strikes on Syrian Kurds Day After Afrin Op Launched
    Kurds in Syria's Afrin to Resist Turkey's Potential Attack - Kurdish Politician
    Ankara to Prevent All Military Support to Syrian Kurds' YPG Militia
    US Sends MANPADS to Syrian Kurds as Part of Secret Deal - Reports
    Tags:
    offensive, militia, video, tank, Kurds, Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Afrin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok