Erdogan Says Operation in Syria's Afrin De-Facto Started On The Ground

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that an operation in Syria's Afrin has de-facto started on the ground.

"The Afrin operation has de-facto been started on the ground," Erdogan said in a televised speech, adding that "this will be followed by Manbij," referring to another Kurdish-controlled Syrian town.

The day before, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said in an interview with the Haberturk broadcaster that an operation in Afrin had "de-facto" started with cross-border shelling.

Following Turkey's announcement, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert urged Turkey not to engage in any invasion of Syria's Afrin, echoing a statement made by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also assured that the US had no intention to build a Syria-Turkey border force, saying the issue, which has incensed Ankara, had been "misportrayed."