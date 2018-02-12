Register
05:15 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Montenegrin guards of honor stand between NATO, left, and Montenegro flags during ceremony to mark Montenegro's accession to NATO, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Wednesday, June 7, 2017

    Ask Montenegro: Joining NATO Means Fighting Other People’s Wars For Them

    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    The Defense and Security Council of Montenegro has sent at least 40 members of its Armed Forces of Montenegro to Kosovo and Afghanistan as part of NATO ‘peacekeeping’ missions, participating with the possibility of rotation.

    The Montenegrin Army first sent a contingent to Afghanistan in March 2010, with the country becoming the 44th non-NATO state to contribute to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission. Montenegro currently participates in the EU's Operation Atalanta in the territorial waters of Somalia, and one Montenegro officer is taking part in the EU Training Mission in Mali.

    Serbia flag
    © Flickr/ Leo Koolhoven
    Serbia Demands Participation in Probing Politician Ivanovic’s Murder in Kosovo
    Over the years, the Armed Forces of Montenegro have seen no losses in Afghanistan. When Taliban militants attacked a Hungarian contingent convoy in 2010, of which Montenegro troops were a part, three Hungarian soldiers were injured and one was killed, but the Montenegrin officer escaped unharmed. In 2011, a 40-year-old Montenegrin officer died of a heart attack, despite regularly passing his health examinations. Finally, in December 2017, one Montenegrin servicemen in Afghanistan was promoted for saving the life of a soldier from a Mongolian contingent.

    In 2009, the Montenegrin political opposition voted against sending troops to Afghanistan, saying they didn't believe the troops would participate in low-risk missions. Echoing those claims, Bosko Vukicevic, a social activist and leader of the movement Freedom to the People, told Sputnik that Montenegrin soldiers are in fact facing big risks.

    READ MORE: Eurocomission Seeks to Fast Track Balkan Countries Inclusion to EU

    "Nobody understands what exactly Montenegro troops are doing in Afghanistan. But it's obvious that they don't represent the interests of local residents worn-out by war. They are under command of western forces that invaded the country." Vukicevic said. "They send our boys to perform crazy missions, in countries where they are not welcome, and put them at risk, taking into account that gruesome terrorist acts occur in the country more and more often. And the responsibility for every casualty will lie on the government."

    Montenegrin political analyst Igor Damjanovic noted that even before Montenegro joined NATO, he had warned that Montenegrin soldiers would be required to participate in NATO missions around the globe.

    "This is useless for our country. Sending troops to Afghanistan doesn't only mean risking their lives, it means risking the whole population of Montenegro, because if in the future terrorists decide to pay back on Europe's territory, Montenegro may become one of their targets," Damjanovic said.

    "Besides, let's not forget that NATO's activity elsewhere — besides on the territory of member states — represents typical military aggression and participating in those missions casts a shadow on our country," he said.

    Kosovo flag
    © Flickr/ Agon Syla
    Quasi-State: Kosovo is Europe's Blind Zone - Economist
    The new deployment is not the first time Montenegro troops have been sent to Afghanistan, but it is the first as part of a NATO mission, and the first one to Kosovo, whose independence Podgorica recognized in October 2008. By doing this, it stabbed Serbia in the back, according to government officials in Belgrade.  

    Vukicevic said that now it is pushing the knife even deeper.

    READ MORE: Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia Border Dispute Prevents Balkan States' Accession to EU

    "You can call it national self-humiliation and prolonging what was started by a disgraceful decision to recognize Kosovo independence. Of course, sending two officers to Kosovo is more of a nominal step, but they will be there under NATO's command, not as liberators of our country they once were," the analyst told Sputnik, pointing to the events during the liberation wars of 1912-1918, when the Army of the Kingdom of Montenegro fought for the liberation of Kosovar cities Pec and Djakovica from Ottoman occupiers.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Serbian President Calls Assassination of Kosovo Serb Politician Terror Act
    Kosovo’s Plan B: If Not Accepted Into EU, Join Albania?
    Serbian President Asked NATO to Maintain Peacekeeping Presence in Kosovo
    Tags:
    troops, NATO, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok