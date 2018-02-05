Register
02:17 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker arranges flags of Serbia and EU on a lamppost in Belgrade (File)

    Eurocomission Seeks to Fast Track Balkan Countries Inclusion to EU

    © AFP 2018/ ALEXA STANKOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Commission announced its intention to include six Balkan countries into the European Union in an attempt to counter ‘Russian influence’ in the region. Turns out, the EC is ready to make things even faster.

    The EC intends to speed up the process of inclusion of the five Balkan countries — Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, along with the Autonomous Province of Kosovo — as members of European Union.

    This was disclosed by Die Welt, who obtained an EC document that will be presented in Strasburg on Tuesday.

    "The EU membership of Western Balkans is in political and economical interests of the EU," the document states.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Reportedly Seeks to Expand Into Balkans to Counter Russian Influence
    The European Commission announced its intention to include these countries as member states earlier this week.

    According to the document obtained by Die Welt, Serbia and Montenegro could become members of the European Union by 2025. The document points out, however, that Serbia will have to sign a "legally binding agreement on normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo."

    The Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally declared independence in 2008. That independence is not acknowledged by Serbia, as well as other European countries including Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia.

    "The prospect of eventually joining the bloc has spurred the six western Balkan states into reform and conflict resolution since the Balkan wars of the 1990s," reported the Sunday Express. "However they have now become restless and begun looking for alternative partners, with Moscow presenting itself as an increasingly attractive prospect."

    Serbia's first negotiations to join the EU began in 2005. Thirteen years later, Serbia remains a member candidate only.

    Related:

    Scandinavian Streets Awash With Arms Smuggled From Balkans
    US Think Tank Drops Hint the Balkans May Turn Into Hotbed Again in 2018
    US Using Political Pressure to Draw Balkans Into NATO - Russian Foreign Ministry
    US May Consider Condoleezza Rice as 'Special Envoy to Balkans' – Sources
    Those Behind Mladic Verdict 'Want Balkans to Remain an Explosive Region' - Son
    Tags:
    member states, European Commission, EU, Kosovo, Serbia, Balkans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok