Register
01:22 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    If German Air Force Chief Says ‘F-35’ One More Time He’s Fired - Report

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    471

    As Germany continues to consider options for replacing its old Tornado jet fighters, the head of the German Luftwaffe will literally be fired if he says the words “F-35” publicly again, according to a recent report.

    "Luftwaffe sources tell me, if Germany's Air Force Chief says ‘F-35' once again, he will likely be fired. Seems political leadership is still learning towards EU-solution (either nuke-capable Typhoon upgrade or new European jet," German journalist and defense expert Christian Theils said in a January 30 tweet.

    F-35 Lightning II
    © AP Photo/
    Looking to Buy? Germany Seeks Classified F-35 Intelligence

    In November, Luftwaffe head Lt. Gen. Karl Muellner said the air force needed a "fifth-generation" aircraft "to meet the full spectrum of our needs," which was widely viewed as one of the strongest signals that Germany would take a ride on the frequently troubled and very expensive F-35 rollercoaster.

    Muellner hinted further that the next fighter plane would need to be "low-observable and able to identify and strike targets from a distance." Of all the planes the German air force sent out requests for information for, the F-35, F-15, F/A-18 and Typhoon, the F-35 is the only aircraft that meets the general's "fifth-generation" criteria.

    F-35
    CC0
    Lockheed Martin Markets ‘Beast Mode’ F-35 That Doesn’t Exist

    German officials later tried to distance themselves from Muellner's F-35 preference. Deputy Defense Minister Ralf Brauksiepe stated in December that Berlin saw the Eurofighter Typhoon as the "primary" option for replacing the domestically-produced Panavia Tornado, whereas the F-15, F/A-18 and F-35 were merely "secondary choices."

    The procurement of F-35s could be politically toxic in the light of last years' announcement of a joint Franco-German fifth generation fighter jet developed possibly in concert with more European partners.

    But fifth-generation jets are extremely expensive to design, build and manufacture and some analysts are skeptical France and Germany will be able to finance this aspiration without sacrificing their budgets for social programs.

    One issue with buying Tornado fighter jets is that they lack the ability to carry nuclear weapons. Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey have a combined arsenal of roughly 200 B-61 gravity bombs as part of their NATO commitment, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

    F-35 Luke Air Force Base
    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley
    Lockheed Martin’s Progress in Fixing Unsolved F-35 Issues Remains ‘Stagnant’

    Speaking on the possibility that Germany chooses an aircraft in the future that cannot carry nukes, then-US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Welsh told lawmakers in March 2014, "As NATO nations — if they choose not to upgrade their own nuclear aircraft capabilities, then other NATO nations that have those capabilities from an operational perspective will pick up the load."

    The F-35 cannot carry nukes quite yet, but is slated to have the capability in the 2020 to 2022 time frame, USAF Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus told Military.com last year.

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin Markets ‘Beast Mode’ F-35 That Doesn’t Exist
    Red Star/White Star: Why the Lockheed F-35 Should Fear Russia’s Su-35
    US F-35 Reportedly Starts to Crumble in Okinawa in 'Routine Training Mission'
    Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Supply More F-35 Fighters
    Pentagon Pays Lockheed $60 Million to Contain F-35 Costs
    Tags:
    f-15, Tornado, Eurofighter, f-35, Luftwaffe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok