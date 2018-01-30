Register
12:22 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35

    The F-35 Fiasco: Prized Fighter Jets Catch Norway Napping

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    190

    So far, the story of the US F-35 fighter aircraft in Norway has been a drama of epic proportions. Soon after the first jets landed on Norwegian soil, it was discovered that the expensive warplanes designed to be the backbone of Norway's defense lack adequate protection and will have to be stored in tents for lack of hangars.

    Following the reception of the much-anticipated F-35 fighter jets, a volcano of criticism erupted in Norway, as the Ørland airbase outside Trondheim was slammed for its inability to offer any adequate protection for Oslo's prized possession against enemy airplanes and long-range missiles.

    Researcher Ståle Ulriksen at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) and the Naval War Academy minced no words as he said he was "scared" and "shaken" by the flagrant unpreparedness, as the arrival of the jets was planned many years in advance. Later, Norwegian chief of defense admitted serious security shortcomings, undermining the efficiency of the jets, the Aftenposten daily reported.

    "A lot is left to be done before all the F-35s are fully operational and Ørland is complete as the new combat airbase," the head of Norwegian Defense Håkon Bruun-Hanssen admitted in a speech to the Oslo Military Society. Bruun-Hanssen said that priority has been given to "critical infrastructure," such as maintenance buildings and extended runways, while admitting to receiving reprimands over deficient security measures at Ørland from the US itself.

    F-35A in Alaska
    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Downloadable Content? Trump Claims He Sold Norway ‘F-52s’ from ‘Call of Duty’ Game
    One explanation provided by the Norwegian Air Force is that Ørland initially was planned as a "peace base" that apparently did not need protection. The other explanation is purely an economic one. As the costs for the whole F-35 project were already sky-high and tempers in the debate were already boiling over, it was feared that new security demands could jeopardize the entire plan.

    At present, Ørland is being reinforced with a double barbed-wire fence around its perimeter to the tune of NOK 750 million ($98 million), a cost outside the original budget. Other "unplanned" expenses include a NOK 1.1 billion ($130 million) contract for the construction of 12 shelters, signed by the Norwegian Defense shortly after the first F-35 landed.

    READ ALSO: Surprise! Russians Get a Tour of Norway's F-35 Base, Closed for Journalists

    On the ground, Ørland is currently covered by a 200-strong "protection unit," which is not a combat unit in terms of military. This has led critics to underscore the vulnerability of the base, Aftenposten reported.

    In terms of a more significant air defense, the Defense Research Institute (FFI) is currently in the final stage of a project for enhanced security and protection. As of today, though, Norway has two air protection units. Due to sharper security requirements at Ørland, both of them were transferred here, meaning that Bodø, which until 2020 houses Norway's fleet of F-16s that still serves as the Nordic country's main protection, is left without any air defense whatsoever.

    Plans to buy F-35 fighter aircraft were first voiced in 2008. In 2011, the then-Chief of Defense Harald Sundnes argued in favor of "putting all the eggs into one basket," aggregating all combat aircraft operations at Ørland, mainly to save money, despite warnings from the Air Force.

    Ørland was chosen for a number of factors, including its proximity to NATO stocks in central Norway and a number of allied countries conducting military drills in the area. Last but not least, the level of noise emitted by the F-35 significantly exceeds that of the F-16, which made Bodø a less desirable alternative due to its proximity to the city and its civil infrastructure.

    READ ALSO: Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US

    As a contributor to the international Joint Strike Fighter project which ultimately resulted in the F-35, Norway decided to acquire 52 new F-35 fighter jets to the tune of NOK 81 billion (close to $10 billion). Lifetime costs associated with this project are estimated at 270 billion ($33 billion).

    The new shelters will be completed by winter or spring 2020, by which time Norway will have received over 15 F-35s. Long-range air protection is not expected before 2025. In the meantime, the F-35s will be stored in plastic tents as a temporary solution.

    Related:

    Planning Gaffe Leaves Norway's New Fighter Jets Without Due Air Defense
    Oslo, We Have a Problem! Norway's Prized F-35 Aircraft Stored in Tents
    Surprise! Russians Get a Tour of Norway's F-35 Base, Closed for Journalists
    Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US
    Tags:
    F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, F-35, Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, United States, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok