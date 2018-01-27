Register
    Plume of smoke rising from an April 13, 2017 GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb strike in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

    Exporting the Surge: Trump Doubles US Afghan Bombing Over Two Previous Years

    New data released by the Pentagon has revealed that in 2017, some 4,300 bombs were dropped on the country, doubling the amount of deadly attacks over the previous two years.

    People assist an injured man after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018
    At Least 40 Killed, 140 Wounded in Huge Explosion in Kabul - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The recent deadly terrorist attacks in Kabul have eclipsed new Pentagon data revealing a sharp uptick in bombing raids in the beleaguered nation, doubling in 2017 the amount of weapons dropped in Afghanistan over 2015 and 2016.

    United States Air Force (USAF) statistics show that airstrikes in Afghanistan against so-called terrorist targets, including the Taliban and other groups, has increased dramatically as deadly militant attacks on urban civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, are on rise, according to Tolonews.com.

    Up to 15 airstrikes and bombing raids by US and allied forces are conducted in Afghanistan each day according to Pentagon sources as additional bombers and aircraft are being deployed in the Middle eastern country.

    Following an announcement by US President Donald Trump detailing new Pentagon strategies in southeast Asia and Afghanistan, current bombing raids on insurgents not aligned with the US-backed government in Kabul have risen significantly.

    "Airstrikes are up significantly in 2017 primarily due to the South Asia policy which President Trump has signed and allowing us to go after both the Taliban and [Daesh] where they are,' stated Resolute Support Mission (RS) Public Affairs Director Thomas Gresback.

    The Trump upsurge will "allow us to pursue them. The rules of engagement are now different," added Gresback, cited by Tolonews.com.

    Alongside the US military surge in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently announced that the military bloc will deploy an additional 3,000 so-called trainers to guide a Pentagon-sponsored Afghan army that relies almost entirely on outside support.

    Stoltenberg asserted that NATO members are committed to preventing the establishment of safe havens for insurgents, as the US war in Afghanistan enters its 17th year with no resolution in sight.

    Currently an estimated 20 of the country's 34 provinces are considered ‘insecure' by US intelligence assets, while nearly 54 of 105 districts in Afghanistan are under direct Taliban control, according to ABCnews.com.

