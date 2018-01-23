Russia Talks S-400 Deliveries With Middle Eastern, South-East Asian Countries

HANOI (Sputnik) - Russia is engaged in the negotiations on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems with a number of Middle Eastern and South-East Asian countries that are willing to purchase the complexes, following Turkey's example, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
According to the minister, "the interest in purchasing the systems has already been shown by other states, in particular, of the Middle Eastern region and South-East Asia."
"The relevant negotiations are currently under way," Shoigu added.
Earlier, the Russian Rostec Corporation said that in March 2020 Russia will start the deliveries of the missile defence system to Turkey. The 55 percent of the $2.5 billion Ankara is paying, under the contract being covered by Russian loans.
Meanwhile, China has become the first foreign state to sign a contract on supplies of Russia's S-400 systems. In 2014, Russia reportedly was due to supply six battalions of S-400 with a total price of $3 billion. The contract on the delivery of the S-400 to China is expected to be fulfilled by 2020.
Also, Russia has signed agreements on supplies of S-400 systems with India, Saudi Arabia. Media reported earlier that the negotiations on the systems' supplies to Morocco were underway.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)