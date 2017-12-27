Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems, Russia's Loan to Cover 55% of Costs

Russian Rostec Corporation said that the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey will start in March 2020, with 45 percent of the sum under the contract paid by Ankara in advance.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey purchased four Russian S-400 air defense systems worth of $2.5 billion with 55 percent of the sum under the contract being covered by the Russian loans, CEO of Russia's Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov told the Kommersant newspaper in an interview issued on Wednesday.

He confirmed that Ankara had bought four S-400 systems. "Yes, [they bought four S-400 systems] worth of $2.5 billion," Chemezov said.

He also pointed out that the Russian and Turkish Finance Ministries had already completed talks on Moscow's loans for Ankara.

"They should finalize financial papers now. I can say, they [Turkey] will pay 45 percent of the whole some in advance, 55 percent [of the sum] is Russian loan funds. We are going to start deliveries in March 2020," Chemezov added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the documents Russian S-400 were signed and that Ankara wanted to take steps to implement the agreement as soon as possible.