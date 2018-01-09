Register
08:48 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper

    Raytheon to Team With Department 13 to Develop New Counter-Drone Technologies

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tomás Del Coro / General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Raytheon with and a software and telecommunications company to to pot their joint efforts to develop new drone-defeat technologies.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik News) — A software and telecommunications company specializing in counter-drone technology known as Department 13 (D13) announced that it has joined with defense giant Raytheon to develop new drone-defeat technologies.

    "D13 and Raytheon initially will seek opportunities for MESMER, D-13's patented, low-power, non-jamming, non-line-of-sight, non-kinetic, counter-drone solution," D13 said in an announcement on Monday. "[We will] market and support existing counter-drone technologies and co-develop new capabilities."

    Bat Drone
    © CalTech/YouTube
    Pentagon Funding Development of Laser-Powered Bat Drones (VIDEO)
    D13's flagship product is called MESMER, according to the company's website. MESMER software is used to manipulate the digital radio protocols used by invasive drones rather than attempt to jam the drone's radio frequencies. D13 claims it "can detect and then stop, redirect or take control of drones."

    MESMER is named after German physician Franz Mesmer, who posited that all living creatures emit an energy field that can be influenced by other persons, according to D13's website.

    Pentagon expressed its concerns on Monday that combat drone technology used by terrorists in attempted attacks on two Russian facilities in Syria is available on the open market. The Russian National Guard however have already announced that they are considering the creation of groups within their special task forces for testing experimental models of equipment for fighting unmanned aerial systems.

    Related:

    Russian National Guard May Create Special Anti-Drone Task Forces
    Daesh Access to Drones Used Against Russian Bases 'Cause for Concern' - Pentagon
    Prying Eyes? 95 Unauthorized Drones Passed Over Pentagon in Two Months
    Breaking Bad: US Couple Fly Drug Drones As Kid Exposed to LSD, Meth at Home
    Pentagon to Test Swarming Drones Concept by 2019 – Report
    Tags:
    drones, Raytheon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok