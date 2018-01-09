Register
05:43 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)

    Russian National Guard May Create Special Anti-Drone Task Forces

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Special task forces to counter drones may be created in the composition of the Russian National Guard and deployed on sites of national significance.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Special task forces for combating unmanned aerial vehicles may appear in the composition of the Russian National Guard, First Deputy Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops Sergei Melikov said in an interview published Tuesday.

    "We are considering the creation of groups within our special task forces for testing experimental models of equipment for fighting unmanned aerial systems. Servicemen of the special purpose center are studying this problem jointly with the Defense Ministry, FSB [Federal Security Service] and FSO [Federal Guard Service]," Melikov told the Izvestia newspaper.

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Militant website
    Daesh Access to Drones Used Against Russian Bases 'Cause for Concern' - Pentagon
    According to the publication, special equipment for combating drones may be deployed on sites of national significance, for example, at nuclear power plants.

    On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry said an attempt by terrorists to attack Russian military facilities in Syria with combat drones had been disrupted overnight to January 6. Ten of the drones targeted the Hmeymim air base and three were sent toward Tartus naval base. Three of 13 drones were brought to the ground in a controlled area outside the base, three UAVs detonated from a collision with the ground, and seven UAVs were destroyed by regular Pantsir-S air defense missile systems.

    The Defense Ministry said then that the attempted attack marks the first time the terrorists have used modern guidance technologies on satellite GPS, as the drones used in the attack were capable of carrying out attacks from a range of about 100 kilometers.

    Related:

    Danish Company Helps US Military Fight Off 'Swarms of Drones'
    Boeing Offers Peek at Next-Generation US Navy Drone Prototype
    Eye-Popping Technology: Russian Scientists Develop Sight-Controlled Drone
    Breaking Bad: US Couple Fly Drug Drones As Kid Exposed to LSD, Meth at Home
    Russian Tourists Get Into Trouble in India for Using Drone Cameras in Temple
    Pakistan Will Shoot Down Drones In Its Airspace, Even US Ones - Air Force Chief
    Tags:
    drone, UAVs, National Guard of Russia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok