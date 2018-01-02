Register
03:19 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo

    Pakistan Pushback: Trump Terror Comments Draw Fire From Islamabad

    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2142

    Instead of blindly supporting new US military moves in the Middle East, Pakistan is now pushing back against an increasingly strident White House that has stooped to using social media as a means of negotiation and diplomacy.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Slams Pakistan for Providing 'Safe Haven' for Terrorists From Afghanistan
    The 16-year US war in Afghanistan has, under current President Donald Trump, seen a sharp uptick in the deployment of troops, weapons and logistical support, resulting in renewed pressure on neighboring Pakistan to increase its participation, and a concurrent increase in pushback from Islamabad — particularly following Trump tweets.

    Last week the Pakistani senate passed a resolution suggesting that Islamabad demand financial compensation from the US for killings and property damage caused by frequent Pentagon drone strikes.

    The legislation comes in the wake of a long term use of drones for extrajudicial assassinations in Pakistan and Afghanistan by the US that has been scarred by multiple accidents in which unmanned Pentagon aircraft delivered high explosives, killing innocent civilians.

    The Pentagon, by its own admission, has detailed that it rarely, if ever, is able to document who and how many are killed, relying instead on reports from citizenry on the ground and then moving quickly to refute that data where expedient.

    The current government of Pakistan is well aware that Trump has loosened combat restrictions placed on the Pentagon, allowing the US military a much broader latitude to pick and choose where it will aggressively engage, without getting permission from the White House first.

    Human rights lawyer Jen Gibson — with the UK advocacy group Reprieve, specializing in counterterrorism and the US drone campaign — notes that pressure on Islamabad to "fight terrorism the American way" is arriving from all points of the Trump administration, most recently by Trump himself, who resorted to Twitter to post his belief that Pakistan provided "safe havens" to Islamists and declaring "that will have to change…immediately," cited by Defense One.

    "Part of what's probably driving what's going on right now […] comes amidst a ramping up of the rhetoric of the Trump administration in relation to Pakistan," Gibson stated.

    US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile
    © AFP 2017/ MASSOUD HOSSAINI
    Pakistani Expert Slams US Drone Attack Plans in Niger

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Defense Secretary James Mattis have chimed in to support the Trump administration party line.

    Mattis, according to the Pentagon, stated that "Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country," while Tillerson has made similar diplomatic gambits that have resulted only in angering Islamabad.

    Trump's increasingly rhetorical threats against Pakistan have resulted in several counter declarations, including from the Pakistan Air Force Chief, Marshal Sohail Aman, who has threatened to shoot down US drones entering Pakistani airspace.

    Related:

    Narco-Terrorism Threatens to Engulf Kashmir, India Pins Blame on Pakistan
    Three Suspects Plotting Christmas Terror Attack Reportedly Detained in Pakistan
    Bangladesh Accuses Pakistan of Conspiring With Rohingya Militants to Plot Terror
    Tags:
    drone war, Drone Program, White House, Pentagon, General James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Washington DC, Islamabad, United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok