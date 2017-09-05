WATCH: Russian Frigate Targets Terrorists in Syria With Missiles From the Med

Register
    Russian frigate Admiral Essen launches Kalibr cruise missiles at ISIS facilities (the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia) near Palmyra

    You can run but you can’t hide when a Kalibr cruise missile is coming for you! Daesh terrorists were struck by Kalibr missiles fired by a Russian warship from the Mediterranean.

    The Admiral Essen frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets near Deir ez-Zor in Syria as part of the operation to liberate the city.

    The strike destroyed terrorist command posts, a communications center, arms and ammunition depots, a facility repairing armored vehicles and dozens of terrorists.

    The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russian airstrikes helped the Syrian Army break through terrorist defenses and lift Deir ez-Zor's three-year siege.

    Syrian pro-government forces sit in the back of an armed vehicle in Bir Qabaqib, more than 40 kilometres west of Deir Ezzor, after taking control of the area on their way to Kobajjep in the ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on September 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Breaks 3-Year Daesh Siege of Deir ez-Zor - State Media
    Furthermore, the Russian strikes conducted simultaneously by aviation and the warship destroyed Daesh fortified areas, underground tunnels and artillery positions.

    The lifting of the siege of Deir ez-Zor will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said earlier.

    Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
