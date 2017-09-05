WATCH: Russian Frigate Targets Terrorists in Syria With Missiles From the Med

You can run but you can’t hide when a Kalibr cruise missile is coming for you! Daesh terrorists were struck by Kalibr missiles fired by a Russian warship from the Mediterranean.

The Admiral Essen frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets near Deir ez-Zor in Syria as part of the operation to liberate the city.

The strike destroyed terrorist command posts, a communications center, arms and ammunition depots, a facility repairing armored vehicles and dozens of terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russian airstrikes helped the Syrian Army break through terrorist defenses and lift Deir ez-Zor's three-year siege.

Furthermore, the Russian strikes conducted simultaneously by aviation and the warship destroyed Daesh fortified areas, underground tunnels and artillery positions.

The lifting of the siege of Deir ez-Zor will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said earlier.