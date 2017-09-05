WATCH: Russian Frigate Targets Terrorists in Syria With Missiles From the Med

The Admiral Essen frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets near Deir ez-Zor in Syria as part of the operation to liberate the city.
The strike destroyed terrorist command posts, a communications center, arms and ammunition depots, a facility repairing armored vehicles and dozens of terrorists.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russian airstrikes helped the Syrian Army break through terrorist defenses and lift Deir ez-Zor's three-year siege.
The lifting of the siege of Deir ez-Zor will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said earlier.
