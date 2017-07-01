Register
01:40 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) looks out into the waters, onboard a C-130 Hercules, during a Search and Locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 aircraft over an undisclosed search area December 29, 2014

    18,000 Soldiers in Singapore to Undergo Counter-Terrorism Training Yearly

    © REUTERS/ Lianhe Zaobao/Singapore Press Holdings
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    16110

    Defence Minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen said Tuesday that some 18,000 full-time and operationally ready national servicemen will be receiving counter-terrorism training annually, starting July.

    Crew members stand on top of USS Columbus (SSN-762) submarine as they sail through the Panama Canal's Miraflores Locks en route to the Pacific Ocean in Panama City, Friday, July 10, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Arnulfo Franco
    US Attack Submarine Columbus Makes Port Visit in Singapore - Navy
    The move is part of broader changes to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in response to the disturbing increase in terrorism across the globe and specifically in proximity to Singapore, the minister said in an interview marking SAF Day.

    The troops will be trained at the country's new Island Defence Training Institute (IDTI) which opens next month in Clementi Camp. They will learn about the legal powers and rights of private defense, be taught search and arrest procedures, and be given specific physical training, such as in using retractable truncheons.

    The training will enable national servicemen to be deployed for homeland security operations.

    Citing the 2008 Mumbai attacks, when militants entered the Indian city by sea, as well as the 9/11 tragedy, Ng added that the SAF will also boost its ability to tackle sea and airborne terror attacks.

    On the maritime front, the Singapore Navy will be deploying more unmanned assets and tapping more effective data analytics to enhance security.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the Philippine Army Scout Rangers at their headquarters at Camp Tecson in San Miguel township, north of Manila, Philippines Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    The Fight for Marawi: China Donates Thousands of Weapons to Philippines
    The Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is adopting more advanced weaponry, including replacing its I-Hawk surface-to-air missile systems with the Aster-30 Missile System that is able to intercept air threats up to 70km away.

    Ng stressed in an interview that Singapore has to be prepared for terrorism now that it is an "endemic" problem, with fighters skilled in bomb making and hijacking migrating or returning from the war-torn Middle East. He pointed to the situation in Marawi, a city in the Philippines recently taken over by a large group of Daesh-linked militants.

    "The reorganization occurs against the backdrop of changing assumptions… that attacks that could occur in Singapore may increase in scale, frequency and impact," the minister said, as cited by Channel NewsAsia.

    "It's a sobering change of assumptions, but I think we better change to meet a heightened need, rather than be caught with inadequate resources."

    Related:

    Officer Arrested in Singapore for Plans to Join Free Syrian Army
    Singapore Government Eyes New Laws to Combat Fake News
    US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan, Strike Group 5 Arrive in Singapore - Navy
    Tags:
    training, counter-terrorism, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok