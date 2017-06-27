Register
02:33 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016

    CIA, Syrian Intel Reportedly Held Secret Talks

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111110

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo launched backchannel negotiations with Syrian National Security Bureau head Ali Mamlouk, aimed at rescuing US national Austin Tice, who US authorities believe to be in custody in Syria, the Japan Times reported.

    The secret talks, which began in February, were the highest-level communications between a US administration official and Damascus in years, but they ultimately fell apart in April, when the Pentagon shot 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Sha’irat Air Base in Homs Governorate, according to the Japan Times.

    Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer Firing a Tomahawk Missile
    © US Navy/YouTube
    Good for the Markets? Defense Stocks Jump Following Trump’s Syria Strike

    Tice, a US Marine Corps veteran, had articles featured in The Washington Post and McClatchy Newspapers, among other news outlets, before he went missing in Syria in 2012. Tice was also studying at Georgetown Law, according to his Twitter bio. 

    US security officials told the New York Times they believe Tice is being held by Syrian government forces, although no proof has surfaced to back those claims, which Damascus denies. The 35-year-old was last identified in a 2012 video, and his most recent tweet, from August 2012, reads: “Spent the day at an FSA [Free Syrian Army] pool party with music by @taylorswift13. They even brought me whiskey. Hands down, best birthday ever.”

    On August 11, he wrote, “Listening to the shells usher in my birthday. Afghanistan, California, DC, Egypt, Turkey, Syria. What an insane year.”

    Mamlouk, also a special advisor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been targeted by US sanctions since 2011 for what Washington claims are his alleged involvement in human rights abuses. 

    Did Trump haphazardly put Tice’s life on the line?

    The US Navy fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Sha’irat Air Base in government-held territory of the Homs Governorate on April 7, justifying the move by allegations of chemical weapons use by Damascus, despite the Syrian government relinquishing all chemical weapons in 2014. Shortly after the US’ strike, Syria’s National Security Bureau ended the brief period of dialogue with the CIA, according to the New York Times.

    “Mike Pompeo, the CIA director whose agency had consistently reported that it had no evidence of a Syrian chemical bomb, was not present” when Trump convened a meeting of national security officials to discuss the strike, Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Sy Hersh reported for Die Welt on June 25.

    “We KNOW that there was no chemical attack… the Russians are furious. Claiming we have the real intel and know the truth… I guess it didn't matter whether we elected Clinton or Trump,” US military and intelligence officers were quoted as saying concerning “the president’s determination to ignore the evidence.”

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Lavrov: Idlib Chemical Incident 'Provocation Aimed at Undermining Ceasefire'

    "What doesn't occur to most Americans" an unidentified senior US adviser told Hersh, "is if there had been a Syrian nerve gas attack authorized by Bashar, the Russians would be ten times as upset as anyone in the West. 

    Russia’s strategy against ISIS, which involves getting American cooperation, would have been destroyed and Bashar would be responsible for pissing off Russia, with unknown consequences for him. Bashar would do that? When he’s on the verge of winning the war? Are you kidding me?”

    The decision to attack Syrian positions, then, which stemmed from baseless accusations, may have jeopardized the chances to extract Tice safely.

    Back at Home

    Otto Frederick Warmbier (R), a University of Virginia student who has been detained in North Korea since early January, bows during a new conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Otto Warmbier, US Student Released From North Korea Has Died

    “We are one of many families suffering the pain of an empty chair,” Tice’s family said in a February statement. “Even as we mourn for those who will not return, we ask you to stand with us in hope that Austin will soon be safely home to once again take his place at our family table.”

    Elsewhere, the US held backdoor negotiations with Pyongyang in a push to free University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier from North Korean custody, where he had been held for 17 months. He was repatriated in a coma and died less than a week later on June 19. 

    Related:

    Obama 'Colluded or Obstructed' When Informed by CIA of Election Meddling - Trump
    CIA Chief Says Russia Has Tried to Undermine US Democracy for Years
    US Congress Looking Into Ex-CIA Officer’s Involvement in Montenegro Coup Attempt
    CIA Shared Intelligence Over Russia Probe With FBI - Ex-Director Brennan
    Republicans Move to Keep Damning CIA Torture Report Hidden From the Public
    Tags:
    CIA, Georgetown University Law Center, Ali Mamlouk, Sy Hersh, Mike Pompeo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok