US Awards $100 Million to Modernize Naval Bases Around World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US contractor won almost $100 million contract to design more modern energy systems for US Navy shore bases around the world, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"CH2M Hill / Clark Nexsen Energy Partners JV, Englewood, Colorado, is being awarded a maximum amount $99,999,500… for energy architect/engineer and design services worldwide," the release stated on Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan, Strike Group 5 Arrive in Singapore - Navy

The work to be performed provides for design and engineering services with expertise in energy management, architectural, mechanical, electrical, civil, structural, and environmental disciplines related to utility, water, and energy consuming systems at the installations, the Defense Department said.

Work on the project will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest area of responsibility (AOR), the announcement added.