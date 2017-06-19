US-Led Coalition Refuses to Disclose Aircraft Re-Position Details in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the coalition told Sputnik that it has taken steps to reposition aircraft in Syria after incidents involving pro-Syrian government and Russian forces.

© AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News In Syria, US Wants to Show It Dictates the Law

"For operational security reasons we do not specify the airspace Coalition aircraft will be operating in," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it suspends the deconfliction channel with the United States for flight operations in Syria.

The ministry added that any aircraft and drones in the area of Russian Aerospace Forces’s operations in Syria west of Euphrates would be tracked by the air defense systems as aerial targets.