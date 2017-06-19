Register
21:25 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus

    Damascus Urges UNSC to Condemn US-Led Coalition's Downing of Syrian Aircraft

    © East News/ Zhang Naijie
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (14)
    0 11420

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry demanded Monday that the UN Security Council condemn the actions of the US-led international coalition, which resulted in the shooting down of a Syrian combat jet in the province of Raqqa.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — In letters addressed to the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general and published by the SANA news agency, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the United States was trying to prevent the Syrian army and its allies from fighting terrorism on legitimate grounds on Syrian territory. The ministry also called for condemnation of the coalition's actions.

    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syria War Entering ‘Dangerous New Escalatory Phase’ - US Senator Markey

    On Sunday, the US-led coalition issued a statement that Syrian aircraft attacked the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) south of the country's city of Al Tabqah. The coalition shot down the Syrian army's aircraft citing the "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

    Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford
    © AFP 2017/ Kevin Wolf
    US-Russia Deconfliction Line Still Active on Monday Morning - Dunford

    The coalition has twice struck Syrian-government aligned forces in the At Tanf area in Southern Syria, and Trump launched a missile strike against a Syrian air base in April.

    Last month, Senators Jeff Flake and Tim Kane introduced a bill to update the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), passed in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

    Every president since George W. Bush has used the AUMF to conduct military operations in countries where it says terror groups are present, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (14)
    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, Authorized Use of Military Force (AUMF), UN Security Council, Tabqa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok