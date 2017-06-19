Register
19:55 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria

    Syria War Entering ‘Dangerous New Escalatory Phase’ - US Senator Markey

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    114310

    The war in Syria has entered a dangerous new phase, US Senator Edward Markey said in a statement on Monday.

    Russia's Su-25 aircraft take off from Hmeimim airbase escorted by Syria's MiG-29 fighter jets. (File)
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russian Senator Sees No Threat of Direct Confrontation With US in Syria
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The war in Syria has entered a dangerous new phase after the United States shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet yesterday, US Senator Edward Markey said in a statement on Monday.

    "Yesterday, we learned of an engagement by US fighter jets to defend US-backed Syrian fighters under attack by the [Bashar] Assad regime," the statement said. "Today, Russia has said our aircraft in the area would be considered targets. The war in Syria is entering a dangerous new escalatory phase."

    On Sunday, a US Navy fighter jet downed a Syrian Air Force jet as it was bombing positions near the Syrian Democratic Forces, the US-led coalition fighting Daesh (outlawed in Russia) said in a statement.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the Syrian jet was carrying out operations against the Islamic State some 40km from Raqqa. It announced halting cooperation with the US military with respect to the Memorandum on the Prevention of Incidents and Ensuring Air Safety in Syria.

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 20 Strikes on Daesh Targets Near Syria's Raqqa
    Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry demanded an investigation into the incident and stated that any airborne objects west of the Euphrates River will be tracked by Russian ground and air defenses as air targets.

    Markey said Sunday's incident further underlined the need for President Donald Trump to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Syria. He noted that since assuming power in January, the Trump administration has been absent from any such efforts focused on ending the war in Syria.

    "If America remains disengaged from diplomacy to end this war we will continue to drift toward military escalation that could slip beyond anyone’s control," Markey said.

    The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

    Related:

    Russian Senator Sees No Threat of Direct Confrontation With US in Syria
    Russian Missile Defense to Track US-Led Coalition Aircraft in Syria - MoD
    ‘Terror Under the State Guise’: N Korean State Media Slams US Campaign in Syria
    Second Kosovo? US 'Proxy' Strategy in Syria Risks Going Too Far
    Tags:
    US military, Syrian Air Force, Daesh, Edward Markey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok