Register
17:11 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A man center, holds house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrikes in outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

    US 'Consistently and Excessively' Secret About Drones: 80% of Strikes Unreported

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    16010

    Ever since 2004, the US has carried out drone strikes across the Middle East and Africa, often far away from official theaters of war. Leaders have admitted to killing thousands, many of them innocent women and children – although a report now suggests up to 80 percent of drone strikes have gone unacknowledged and unreported by officials.

    The report by Columbia Law School Human Rights Clinic and the Sana'a Center for Strategic Studies notes that while the US has taken and continues to take a lackadaisical approach to drone strike reporting, the program is intensifying — ever since Donald Trump took office, drone strikes per month have increased by almost four times Obama's average. War ravaged Yemen has been a common target of these operations, with at least 11 strikes hitting the country as of June 2017, along with 81 other covert attacks by US forces.

    ​Such figures represent merely what can be conclusively confirmed, however — US failure to provide comprehensive information on the strikes makes it impossible to understand the full scope of the "targeted killing" program, as well as its impact on civilians.

    "For years, the only way we knew anything about individual strikes was from media reports or individual statements about strikes from government officials. When we talk about official acknowledgement, we are talking about specific information about individual strikes, which is what matters to people who've had loved ones killed," commented Alex Moorehead of the Columbia Law School's Human Rights Institute.

    ​Under Barack Obama's leadership, the US acknowledged killing around 3,138 — many of them innocent women and children — in countries such as Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen, but the report suggests the toll is considerably higher. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimates civilian deaths run into the hundreds, while government officials claim the total is but dozens.

    The report harshly condemns the US policy of "signature strikes" — in which individuals are killed based on their status as "military-age males" — in areas drones operate. This indiscriminate approach for killing has produced massacres at weddings, funerals, and other communal gatherings. Despite such incidents, Trump has promised to loosen drone operator targeting standards, inevitably placing civilians in even greater danger.

    ​There is also an evident disparity in the treatment of innocent Western civilians slain in drone strikes and innocent indigenous civilians — in a 2016 strike in Pakistan that killed American Warren Weinstein and Italian Giovanni Lo Porto, both aid workers, their families received full apologies and compensation from the US government. No such recompense was forthcoming for Pakistani and other non-combatant victims of the same attack.

    Such is the secrecy of the program, it's difficult for rights organizations anywhere in the world to fully document the extent of the campaign. Lacking any ability to ascertain the details of cases in which they or their loved ones have been harmed, civilians in countries affected the drone program are unable to even obtain recognition, let alone reparation, for the earth shattering consequences of drone attacks.

    ​Yemen presents a particular problem, as the Bureau of Investigative Journalism's experiences in the field demonstrate. While the organization publishes the most detailed data available on drone strikes, a spokesperson explains monitoring events in Yemen presents a particular challenge, as the CIA, US special forces, Yemeni air force and the UAE and Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition have all carried out strikes in the country. As such, it is often unclear who is responsible for attacks or even whether it is the work of a manned plane or drone — and often, they are forced to partially or largely rely on the testimony of tribal leaders and eyewitnesses to construct their picture.

    "The drone program in Yemen has inflicted a lot of civilian deaths that have not been investigated, acknowledged, or even taken into consideration by the US government. In some cases weddings have been targeted, which has resulted in a lot of public anger from ordinary people towards the United States and has helped recruitment to al-Qaeda," said report co-author Waleed Alhariri, Director of the Sana'a Center's US office.

    ​The Bureau also acknowledges its data significantly underestimates drone strikes in Afghanistan, as most air attacks go unreported in open sources — with the country subject to frequent US air raids ever since 2001, yet another strike is simply no longer news. 

    This US Air Forces Central Command file photo released by the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a formation of US Navy F-18E Super Hornets in flight after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq, on September 23, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ US Air Force / File
    Top Secret: Why Pentagon Keeps Silent on Thousands of Airstrikes in Middle East

    This lack of clarity extends to the identities of those slain in such attacks — of the thousands killed by drones since the program commenced, under a third have ever been identified by name, and quite who the majority of the dead are remains a mystery.

    "The public is not aware what is happening in this program. They need more transparency and they need to know the truth — but Yemenis who have been impacted also need to know why they've been targeted. People have died, lost the ability to work and lost family members they relied on. They've been ignored and they feel helpless in the face of US military policy in Yemen," Alhariri concluded.

    Related:

    US Drone Strike Kills 6 Taliban Militants in Central Afghan Wardak Province
    First US Drone Strike in Trump Era Kills Two in Pakistan
    US Releases ‘Edited’ Version of Deadly Drone Strike Policy
    Obama Administration to Finally Release Data on Drone Strike Casualties
    Tags:
    targeted killing, airstrikes, drone strikes, drone, terrorism, war on terror, Sana'a Center for Strategic Studies, Human Rights Clinic, Columbia University, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok