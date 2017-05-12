Norway Looking Forward to Grand Rebate on F-35s Following Trump's Tweets

After only a month in power, Donald Trump produced a series of tweets, which are believed to have led to a significant decrease in F-35 bills for all interested parties.
Early in 2017, the Norwegian government estimated that the aircraft will cost Norwegian taxpayers 71.5 billion NOK ($8bln). However, the price tag is still somewhat uncertain. By February, the Norwegian Defense Ministry announced that recent development would yield a 7.3 percent price reduction for Norway. According to the Norwegian daily Dagbladet, Trump's angry tweets about the costs of the F-35 program being "out of control" will save Norway an extra 386 million NOK ($44bln) on the six F-35 jets due for delivery in 2018.
With every new round of production, the "Norwegian" price has sunk steadily. This has several causes, including the volume and the efficiency of production. The price decline was welcomed by Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide, but was also expected, the Defense Ministry said, also predicting a continued downward trend.
While the Norwegian Defense Ministry would not support the idea that more-than-welcome price reduction was rooted in Trump's scathing criticism, Trump himself eagerly took credit for the cost cuts. In an April interview with the Associated Press, Trump claimed his Twitter haggling to have saved Japan $100mln.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)