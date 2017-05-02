CIA Head Conducts ‘Detailed' Security Discussions in South Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — News about Pompeo’s visit came along with an announcement that the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system has become operational and ready to defend South Korea if Pyongyang launches an attack.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea US Forces Korea Confirm THAAD Operational, Can Intercept DPRK Missiles

"Director Pompeo also conducted detailed security discussions with his South Korean counterpart, National Intelligence Service Director Lee Byeong Ho, during his visit," the statement said.

During his three-day visit, Pompeo also met with US officials in the country, including South Korea-US Combined Forces Command head Gen. Vincent Brooks and US Embassy Seoul Charge d'Affaires Marc Knapper.

Combined forces deputy commander Gen. Leem Ho-young also accompanied the CIA director during his trip, according to the release.