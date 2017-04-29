Register
23:44 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    Pyongyang Threatens Jerusalem With ‘Merciless’ Punishment After Israeli Comment

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 492121

    Following remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman last week that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “insane and radical,” Pyongyang responded on Saturday with strident rhetoric, calling Israel a threat to world peace, as it possesses nuclear weapons but refuses to acknowledge the fact.

    Lieberman, a long-serving Israeli cabinet member known for his eagerness to commit Jerusalem's military as a means to solve regional conflicts, made his remarks while decrying the US commitment to addressing the global threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons, as it would cause Washington to divert security resources from the defense of Israel.

    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Fire and Forget: Why Israel is Playing Dumb After Aerial Attack on Damascus

    After referring to the North Korean leader as a "madman," Pyongyang responded in kind, through a statement from state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    "The reckless remarks of the Israeli defense minister are sordid and wicked behavior and grave challenge to the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," according to KCNA, cited by the Jerusalem Post.

    "This is the cynical ploy to escape the world denunciation and curse as disturber of peace in the Middle East, occupier of the Arab territories and culprit of crimes against humanity," the KCNA statement read.

    Pyongyang pointedly observed that Israel is the only nation in the Middle East illegally in possession of nuclear weapons.

    In suggesting that Israel, through the voice of Lieberman, had "hurt the dignity of its supreme leadership," Pyongyang warned that Jerusalem would be visited with what the KCNA referred to as a "merciless, thousand-fold punishment."

    The North Korean state-run media outlet did not elaborate on what form the threatened punishment would take.

    The KCNA statement warned Jerusalem to "think twice about the consequences to be entailed by its smear campaign against the DPRK to cover up the crimes of occupying Arab territories and disturbing peace process in the Middle East."

    Related:

    Arab States Urge UNESCO to Reject Israeli Sovereignty Over Western Jerusalem
    Palestine Maintaining Claim for Future Capital in West Jerusalem - Ambassador
    Israeli Newspaper Claims Trump to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish State’s Capital
    Tags:
    nuclear bomb, war, threat, threat, threat, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Avigdor Lieberman, Kim Jong-un, Middle East, Pyongyang, Jerusalem, Israel, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok