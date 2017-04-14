Register
14 April 2017
    The GBU-43/B, also known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, detonates during a test at Elgin Air Force Base, Florida, U.S., November 21, 2003 in this handout photo provided April 13, 2017.

    US MOAB Strike Sends 'Important Message to Enemies' - Senator Graham

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Topic:
    US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan (17)
    118823

    The US dropping of a Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Afghanistan sends a signal to Daesh and other enemies that the United States is no longer leading from behind, Senator Lindsey Graham said in multiple statements on Friday.

    Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB)
    © YouTube/JustInfortheTruth
    Daesh Suffers No Casualties in MOAB Bombing in Afghanistan - Reports
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US military aircraft dropped the 22,000-pound MOAB, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," on underground tunnels used by Daesh in Afghanistan. MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal.

    “The success of deploying MOAB is not body count but the destruction of safe havens and command and control centers for ISIL [Daesh],” Graham stated in the first of two Twitter posts.

    “Equally important is message sent to our enemies — ISIL [Daesh] and others — [that] days of half-measures & leading from behind are coming to an end.”

    A bomb explodes. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia's 'Father of All Bombs' That Surpasses US MOAB in Almost Every Respect
    The use of the weapon in Thursday’s attack was the first time it had been used in combat, and only the third time the United States had ever detonated one of the weapons, which cost $16 million apiece.

    US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had not personally authorized the weapon’s use, but had given his generals expanded authority to carry out attacks on Daesh as they see fit.

    Military analysts told Sputnik that the United States’ decision the use the MOAB will have no discernible effect in changing the course of the war in Afghanistan.

