Register
16:59 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Romanian pilots stand next to a Romanian Air Force F16 fighter jet parked inside a hangar of the Air Base 86, in Borcea, southern Romania, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

    Warfare or Welfare? Romania Seeks to Appease Washington by Beefing Up Military

    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111612

    Romania is looking to significantly bolster its military arsenal, aiming to purchase 20 F16 aircraft, 8-wheeled armored personnel carriers and other equipment, in a bid to drag its defense spending to the NATO-mandated two percent of GDP - a move that makes little military sense, but will be a significant cash injection for US defense corporations.

    Romania's Parliament and Supreme Defense Council have approved the move, almost tripling the existing contingent of 12 fighters in the process.

    "At this moment, my intention is to purchase what is necessary for the Romanian army, especially since we have this political commitment of two percent," Defense Minister Gabriel Les said.

    The rise in defense spending in 2017 represents a boost from just under one and a half percent in 2016 — while never having previously met the NATO target, Romania has nonetheless consistently been one of the bigger spenders in the alliance, coming ninth in member rankings last year. The move follows US President Donald Trump making clear the military alliance would only survive if its 28 members all paid their way in his first Congressional address.

    "We expect our partners to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost, and meet their financial obligations," Trump said.

    In 2016, only the US, UK, Greece, Estonia and Poland met their annual obligation — in 2017, defense spending by Poland and the UK is due to fall below two percent, meaning the increase will undoubtedly be welcome to Washington.

    However, the necessity of the target remains controversial in many quarters — for instance, military analyst Ilya Plekhanov has suggested it "says nothing" about military capability or readiness.

    "The figure says very little. China, for example, spends [just over] one percent of its GDP on defense, and that is worrying to Washington. Greece spends over two percent, but who can say the nearly bankrupt country is making a significant contribution to financing the alliance's common defense? What real military contribution is made by Estonia?" Plekhanov asked.

    Instead, "how many tanks a country maintains, or how many new missiles it has acquired" are the genuinely serious considerations in a conflict.

    Moreover, the vast majority of NATO members participate in most US-led military campaigns, such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Libya and Mali, there are more European than US troops in the Balkans, and European naval vessels patrol the waters of the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Oceans, without meeting the target.

    The country Romania sourcing the F-16s planes may provide an answer to the question of why the US military establishment is so determined for NATO members to adhere to the illusory two percent figure — while Romania previously relied on Portugal to provide its F-16s, Defense Minister Gabriel Les said the US would provide them on this occasion. 

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds up a ceremonial hammer at the start of a NATO-Georgia defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    'Run NATO Together, Pay for NATO Together': Trump Signals Major Policy Shift

    As Sputnik contributor Finian Cunningham noted in a 2016 column, when NATO members "splurge" on warplanes, warships, tanks and missile systems, US defense corporations stand to gain.

    For instance, the siting of Aegis missile systems in Romania and Poland cost both countries US$800 million.

    The news follows NATO's increasing military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the conflict in Ukraine broke out in 2014, in response to what the military bloc considers to be Russian aggression in the region. Moscow has continued to dismiss any accusations, warning that a buildup of NATO troops undermines regional and global stability.

    General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov told NATO General Petr Pavel in a March 3 telephone call that Moscow remained extremely concerned about the "significantly increased military activity" near the country's borders.

    Related:

    NATO Troops to Arrive in Estonia on Friday
    'May Be Drama, But No Crisis': UK Troops Prepare for Estonia Deployment
    Northrop to Provide 'Key NATO Member' Denmark With Targeting Pods for F-16 Jets
    NATO Battalions to Be Deployed in Baltic States, Poland by June – Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    NATO budget, fighter jet deal, Russian borders, NATO buildup, defense spending, military equipment, arms deal, NATO expansion, military exercises, aircraft, NATO, Gabriel Les, Donald Trump, Central Europe, United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok