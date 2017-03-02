Register
03 March 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016

    Is Trump Planning to Use Military Force Against North Korea?

    Military & Intelligence
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    461311

    The White House may be planning to use military force against North Korea, and has begun large-scale training exercises with South Korea this past week.

    According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, an internal White House review strategy on North Korea included floating the possibility of regime change or military force to combat the nuclear threat posed by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

    President Donald Trump has vowed to stop Pyongyang from being able to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, and US officials have reportedly "underscored the possible military dimensions" when speaking to allies, the Journal reported. 

    US President Donald Trump
    Trump Calls North Korea a 'Big Problem', Vows to Deal With Pyongyang 'Strongly'

    Last month, Kim sparked international concern after test-firing a missile with the ability to travel 3,400 miles into the Sea of Japan, while Trump was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the former’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

    Abe stated during an impromptu joint news conference with the US President that "North Korea's most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable."

    "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent," Trump added. 

    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    US to Adhere to Deterrence Strategy Toward North Korea – Trump’s Adviser

    Ongoing military training exercises between the US and South Korea have reportedly been called a provocation by Pyongyang, and are scheduled to continue through April.

    In a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency, a spokesman for the Korean People's Army vowed "merciless military counter-actions," should a "single shell" be fired into their waters.

    "Now that the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces again kicked off the dangerous nuclear war drills against the DPRK at its doorstep, our army will counter them with the toughest counteractions as it had already declared," the statement read. "Should the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces fire even a single shell into the waters where the sovereignty of our Republic is exercised, the KPA will immediately launch its merciless military counter-actions. They should not forget that our revolutionary armed forces have everything in place and are always on alert." 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 7, 2016.
    North Korea Threatens to ‘Pour Further Misery’ on US and Trump Administration

    Last month, the Trump administration approved plans to hold an informal discussion between a North Korean delegation and American officials, the New York Times reported. The plans were reversed just hours later, however, and the two North Koreans who were set to take part in the talks had their visas withdrawn.

    "It’s very late," Trump said in an interview with Reuters after being asked about the potential for him to meet with Kim, prior to the cancellation of the discussion. "We’re very angry at what he’s done, and frankly this should have been taken care of during the Obama administration."

    The decision to cancel the discussion came as it was revealed that Kim’s estranged half brother was killed with a VX nerve agent, a material considered by the UN to be a weapon of mass destruction. South Korea accused the North Korean leader of being behind the assassination.

    "I suspect it was a combination of the VX attack and the president’s personal pique that caused the reversal," a senior official in the State Department told the New York Times. "Someone obviously looked at the fact that the United States was going to issue visas to representatives of a country that had just violated international law, carried out a murder and intentionally violated the sovereignty of another country, and decided, 'Maybe this isn’t such a good idea.'"

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [Is Trump Planning to Use Military Force Against North Korea?]
      No! Trump needs to have a burger with Kim Jong Un first.
    • Reply
      avatar
      siljvn9
      I really hop that won't happen, because if it does, Russia and China have much to lose even more that the DKRK itself. If the US manage to control North Korea like it control the South, Russia and China will be in serous trouble, so Nor China neither Russia can't let that happen. My Suggest will be; if the US is placing anti missile in South Korean, Russia should immediately take S-400 to North Korea, that will be the only way to send a message to the US it pets. North Korea boarded Russia and China, these two countries can't allow that to happen, and in my view Russia and China are already on a damager, because if they allow the US and SK to start a war with the North, Russia and China will have no choice but to the US get they their board or get to a war against the US. You have a choice now which is make presence in North Korea as soo as possible.
    Show new comments (0)

