13:19 GMT +330 January 2017
    Su-34

    Russia Sees 'Unlimited Possibilities' in Anti-Daesh Cooperation With US

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (35)
    0 166 0 0

    Russia's top diplomat noted that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump named combating the outlawed terrorist group as "top priority" during their talks on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow sees nearly boundless possibilities in anti-Daesh cooperation with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

    "As regards possible forms of cooperation with the US on fighting Daesh… I see almost unlimited possibilities, with the political will and readiness of our militaries, to implement this political will into concrete agreements, concrete action," Lavrov told reporters.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia Does Not Rule Out Assistance to Iraq in Fight Against Daesh
    Lavrov noted that Moscow and Washington named combating the outlawed terrorist group as "top priority" in the countries' leaders first phone conversation on Saturday.

    Russia will be ready to talk with the United States on anti-terrorist cooperation at any moment.

    "We will be ready for such a conversation at any time. Both through the Defense Ministry, through special services, intelligence services, and of course through diplomatic missions," Lavrov said.

    He noted that expert-level communications would focus on finding areas of mutual interest, including primarily in the area of anti-terrorism.

    "The fact that today there is room for non-ideologized, professional conversation between the Russian and US military focused on developing specific military measures to suppress the terrorists in Syria, I have no doubt about that," Lavrov told reporters.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (35)

    Tags:
    Daesh, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
