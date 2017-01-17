Washington 'Stirring up Nuclear Trouble' in Europe

"Most likely, Americans want to remind Europeans who is in charge of nuclear weapons which ostensibly deter Russia and in fact contain Europe. Meanwhile, we should wait for US President-elect Donald Trump to move beyond rhetoric and see what happens in terms of America's relationship with Europe," he said.
The defense analyst maintained that even if European countries chose to build up their nuclear potential, Washington would still be the one making decisions with regard to this issue.
Koshkin's remarks came in response to an opinion piece authored by Doug Bandow, a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute and a former Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan, who urged European nations to "consider expanding their nuclear arsenals and creating a continent-wide nuclear force." In addition, he suggested that more countries could be invited to join the nuclear club, which currently comprises China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
"Instead of expecting the United States to risk a nuclear exchange to protect Europe, the Europeans should take over that risk. With their continent already hosting two nuclear states, it is time to ask whether that number should grow," the analyst asserted, citing Germany as a potential candidate.
Germany has taken part in the NATO nuclear weapons sharing agreements, but its leadership appears to be determined not to pursue domestic military nuclear capabilities since the country is part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which recognizes only five nations as nuclear-weapon states.
"Europe has understood that the United States is not only protecting it, but blackmailing. It is no coincidence that French President Francois Hollande said that [Europeans] don't need recommendations, advice or outside pressure. This is a defense reaction and an understanding that Europe has become hostage of Washington's complex foreign policy," he said.
Koshkin was referring to comments Hollande made on Monday when he reaffirmed that Europe was willing to deepen transatlantic cooperation in line with its interests and values, but said that the continent "does not need outside advice to tell it what to do."
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete ......."Instead of expecting the United States to risk a nuclear exchange to protect Europe, the Europeans should take over that risk. ....... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sovjet showed mercy and spared millions of Germans lifes even after barbarossa and even after holocast in St Petersburg with millions of dead russian women and children.
Hermes
USA would like to keep the first stage of a nuclear war a regional affair. Russia should once and for all make it clear that, no matter how friendly the relations between Russia and USA seem to be, the first wave of the attack will target USA no matter where the attack actually comes from. This is essential. Russia should talk the idea of a safe and contained nuclear conflict out of their head forever. This also goes for any attack coming from Pakistan or one of their allies in the middle east. If they manage to trick Russia into fighting a regional nuclear conflict Russia's nuclear deterrent will be rendered inadequate to withstand a global conflict. They simply have no other choice then going for MAD from the very beginning.
Glamoureus
Today some people talks about arming Germans with nukes and neo-nazis In Germany Ukraine Rumania.
If they ever use nuclear arms Russia won't show mercy again.
These fools just can not understand they exists becuse of Russian mercy, not Washingtons "goodwill"
US already admitted Without Nuclear arms in Russia then Moscow would have been nuked by USA.
Millions of people, both Germany Poland, Rumania, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and so on can thank Russin nukes that stopped the continously killing of armes forces as the forces did not dare to attack against nukes.
Now they want to arm nukes to thous without and spon the world into chaos again