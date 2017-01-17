Register
17 January 2017
    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB

    Washington 'Stirring up Nuclear Trouble' in Europe

    The United States wants to remind NATO members who manages nuclear weapons in Europe and appears to be stirring up trouble on the continent, political analyst Andrey Koshkin told RIA Novosti in response to an article suggesting European nations should invest into their nuclear capabilities instead of relying on Washington.

    "Most likely, Americans want to remind Europeans who is in charge of nuclear weapons which ostensibly deter Russia and in fact contain Europe. Meanwhile, we should wait for US President-elect Donald Trump to move beyond rhetoric and see what happens in terms of America's relationship with Europe," he said.

    The defense analyst maintained that even if European countries chose to build up their nuclear potential, Washington would still be the one making decisions with regard to this issue.

    Yars MIRV-equipped ICBM, on its mobile Kamaz transporter
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    New US-Russian Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty 'Possible Under Three Conditions'
    "The United States will be the only nation to manage nuclear weapons. The issue of coordination will not be on the agenda. It will all be window dressing," he said. "It should be noted that both the United Kingdom and France, members of the nuclear club, have not been active in threatening that they could use nuclear weapons or investing into these armaments. The United States is most likely stirring up trouble in Europe."

    Koshkin's remarks came in response to an opinion piece authored by Doug Bandow, a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute and a former Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan, who urged European nations to "consider expanding their nuclear arsenals and creating a continent-wide nuclear force." In addition, he suggested that more countries could be invited to join the nuclear club, which currently comprises China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    "Instead of expecting the United States to risk a nuclear exchange to protect Europe, the Europeans should take over that risk. With their continent already hosting two nuclear states, it is time to ask whether that number should grow," the analyst asserted, citing Germany as a potential candidate.

    Germany has taken part in the NATO nuclear weapons sharing agreements, but its leadership appears to be determined not to pursue domestic military nuclear capabilities since the country is part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which recognizes only five nations as nuclear-weapon states.

    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Connecting Anti-Russian Sanctions With Nuclear Arms Reduction 'Makes No Sense'
    Koshkin further said that European nations have come to realize that they have become hostages of Washington's foreign policy.

    "Europe has understood that the United States is not only protecting it, but blackmailing. It is no coincidence that French President Francois Hollande said that [Europeans] don't need recommendations, advice or outside pressure. This is a defense reaction and an understanding that Europe has become hostage of Washington's complex foreign policy," he said.

    Koshkin was referring to comments Hollande made on Monday when he reaffirmed that Europe was willing to deepen transatlantic cooperation in line with its interests and values, but said that the continent "does not need outside advice to tell it what to do."

    nuclear weapons, NATO, Francois Hollande, Germany, Europe, United States, United Kingdom, France
      Hermes
      ......."Instead of expecting the United States to risk a nuclear exchange to protect Europe, the Europeans should take over that risk. .......

      USA would like to keep the first stage of a nuclear war a regional affair. Russia should once and for all make it clear that, no matter how friendly the relations between Russia and USA seem to be, the first wave of the attack will target USA no matter where the attack actually comes from. This is essential. Russia should talk the idea of a safe and contained nuclear conflict out of their head forever. This also goes for any attack coming from Pakistan or one of their allies in the middle east. If they manage to trick Russia into fighting a regional nuclear conflict Russia's nuclear deterrent will be rendered inadequate to withstand a global conflict. They simply have no other choice then going for MAD from the very beginning.
      Glamoureus
      Sovjet showed mercy and spared millions of Germans lifes even after barbarossa and even after holocast in St Petersburg with millions of dead russian women and children.

      Today some people talks about arming Germans with nukes and neo-nazis In Germany Ukraine Rumania.

      If they ever use nuclear arms Russia won't show mercy again.

      These fools just can not understand they exists becuse of Russian mercy, not Washingtons "goodwill"

      US already admitted Without Nuclear arms in Russia then Moscow would have been nuked by USA.

      Millions of people, both Germany Poland, Rumania, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and so on can thank Russin nukes that stopped the continously killing of armes forces as the forces did not dare to attack against nukes.

      Now they want to arm nukes to thous without and spon the world into chaos again
