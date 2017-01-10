Register
17:09 GMT +310 January 2017
    US Army soldiers representing units participating in the the Anaconda-16 military exercise, attend the opening ceremony, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 6, 2016.

    About 1,000 US Soldiers, Equipment Arrive for Deployment in Poland

    © AFP 2016/ Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    0 5401

    Almost 1,000 US soldiers and the first shipment of the equipment for the US tank brigade have arrived in Poland on a mission to build up region's defense capabilities, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, the spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US troops will be stationed in Poland as part of Atlantic Resolve mission and will take part in the joint drills with European allies.

    "Almost 1,000 of US troops are on our territory today. The first [batch of] equipment has also crossed the Polish border," Misiewicz said, as quoted by the Polish Polsat TV channel.

    US tank M1 Abrams
    © AP Photo/ The U.S. Army
    Obama 'Putting a Spoke in Trump's Wheel' by Deploying Tanks, Troops to E Europe

    According to Misiewicz, the ceremony to welcome the US troops will take place on January 14.

    The incoming tank brigade comprises around 3,500 service personnel, 87 tanks, 18 self-propelled Paladin howitzers, 144 Bradley fighting vehicles and hundreds of Humwees.

    NATO has been building up its presence and defense capabilities in Eastern Europe, concentrating on the three Baltic States and Poland, with each expected to receive additional battalions starting this year.

    Russia has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment on or near its borders are provocative acts that can destabilize the region.

    Tags:
    Operation Atlantic Resolve, NATO, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, Poland, United States
