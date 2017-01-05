Register
    U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter

    US Must Remain Engaged With NATO to Deter Russia in Europe - Carter

    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail
    US
    US Secretary of Defense said that United States must remain a strong part of the NATO alliance to deter Russia in Eastern Europe and defend the region in case of aggression.

    Sen. John McCain.
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen
    US Senator McCain Meets Lithuanian Prime Minister, Reaffirms NATO Support
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The United States must remain a strong part of the NATO alliance to deter Russia in Eastern Europe and defend the region in case of aggression, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said in an exit memorandum on Thursday.

    "The United States must remain engaged with NATO — an alliance of principled and like-minded members backed by strength — to ensure continued progress and to deter and defend against Russian aggression in Europe," Carter stated.

    In the exit memorandum, released along those from with other Cabinet-level officials, Carter detailed the Defense Department’s efforts to increase US military presence in Europe, including increasing multilateral exercises and deployments to the Baltic states and Poland.

    Moreover, Carter noted that the Defense Department requested a four-fold increase in funding for the European Reassurance Initiative for fiscal year 2017, totaling $3.4 billion, and is focused on increasing Ukraine’s military force capabilities.

    During the 2016 election, President-elect Donald Trump criticized other NATO members for not meeting the alliance’s minimum requirement to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

    Carter also pointed out that 24 NATO members are meeting or are set to meet defense spending goals on certain capability priorities.

    In 2016, NATO increased its military presence on the border with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated Russia does not pose a threat to Europe, and called the amassing of troops and military equipment on its borders provocative act that can destabilize the region and the world.

    Tags:
    NATO, Ashton Carter, Russia, United States
      ivanwa88
      All these leaving speeches of Obama administrators are so out of touch with reality the act is though the Empire is still on the rise when the facts show clearly it is crashing through the floor.

      Such is the arrogance and distorted levels of false ego that they would have eventually destroyed the world rather than simply adjust to a new world order for those into Astrology at the high end much as been written of this period being the end of a 500 year cycle where human behaviour takes a 180 degree turn and the beginning of a new 500 year cycle where humanity thrives and negative action almost completely subsides.

      I would provide links to several highly intellectual works on the subject but have misplaced the address I will do a search tomorrow and update this post its a difficult but fascinating read.
