In July, NATO held a summit in Warsaw, where defense ministers finalized arrangements to deploy multinational NATO battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, totaling around 4,000 troops.
The summit also confirmed the deployment of anti-ballistic missile systems and radars in Romania and Poland and confirmed that the United States would deploy 1,000 troops in Poland, allegedly to defend it against claimed Russian "aggression."
According to him, the alliance is deploying an "entire army" to Russia’s border with the Baltics.
"According to media estimates, there will be at least 5,000 personnel and 2,500 pieces of military hardware, including tanks. What is the reason for this deployment? And who needs that? CIA, the Pentagon and NATO cannot put up with their failures, not only military, but also political, in Ukraine, Syria and Turkey," the journalist wrote.
According to Chiesa, the consequences of such a move will be "disastrous" for Washington and the alliance.
"The reason is that it is now clear that peace and security can be restored without West’s involvement. Turkey, a member of NATO, is looking for new partners. The Arab world sees that US dominance [in the Middle East] is decreasing," the journalist pointed out.
