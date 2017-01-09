NATO Building Presence Along Russia's Border as Retaliation for Own Failures

© REUTERS/ Anna Krasko/Agencja Gazeta Russian Threat? US Sending More Tanks to Poland to Boost NATO Forces in E Europe

The equipment was transported to Poland by rail, from where it will be distributed across the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania. The extra military presence is part of the Atlantic Resolve operation launched by the US military in April 2014, in the aftermath of the Maidan coup in Ukraine.

In July, NATO held a summit in Warsaw, where defense ministers finalized arrangements to deploy multinational NATO battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, totaling around 4,000 troops.

The summit also confirmed the deployment of anti-ballistic missile systems and radars in Romania and Poland and confirmed that the United States would deploy 1,000 troops in Poland, allegedly to defend it against claimed Russian "aggression."

"Western military officials say: 'Russia is preparing for war.' But should we say that NATO is preparing to fight with Russia?" independent Italian journalist Giulietto Chiesa wrote in a piece for Sputnik Italia

According to him, the alliance is deploying an "entire army" to Russia’s border with the Baltics.

"According to media estimates, there will be at least 5,000 personnel and 2,500 pieces of military hardware, including tanks. What is the reason for this deployment? And who needs that? CIA, the Pentagon and NATO cannot put up with their failures, not only military, but also political, in Ukraine, Syria and Turkey," the journalist wrote.

According to Chiesa, the consequences of such a move will be "disastrous" for Washington and the alliance.

"The reason is that it is now clear that peace and security can be restored without West’s involvement. Turkey, a member of NATO, is looking for new partners. The Arab world sees that US dominance [in the Middle East] is decreasing," the journalist pointed out.