21:26 GMT +309 January 2017
    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015

    NATO Building Presence Along Russia's Border as Retaliation for Own Failures

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Politics
    Last week, the United States military deployed 4,000 troops and 87 tanks to Eastern Europe, German media reported on Thursday. On Friday, the US army unloaded the tanks and other military equipment including jeeps and howitzers from three transport ships at the German port of Bremerhaven.

    Units from NATO allied countries take part in the NATO Noble Jump 2015 exercises, part of testing and refinement of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in Swietoszow, Poland June 18, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Anna Krasko/Agencja Gazeta
    Russian Threat? US Sending More Tanks to Poland to Boost NATO Forces in E Europe
    The equipment was transported to Poland by rail, from where it will be distributed across the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania. The extra military presence is part of the Atlantic Resolve operation launched by the US military in April 2014, in the aftermath of the Maidan coup in Ukraine.

    In July, NATO held a summit in Warsaw, where defense ministers finalized arrangements to deploy multinational NATO battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, totaling around 4,000 troops.

    The summit also confirmed the deployment of anti-ballistic missile systems and radars in Romania and Poland and confirmed that the United States would deploy 1,000 troops in Poland, allegedly to defend it against claimed Russian "aggression."

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail
    US Must Remain Engaged With NATO to Deter Russia in Europe - Carter
    "Western military officials say: 'Russia is preparing for war.' But should we say that NATO is preparing to fight with Russia?" independent Italian journalist Giulietto Chiesa wrote in a piece for Sputnik Italia.

    According to him, the alliance is deploying an "entire army" to Russia’s border with the Baltics.

    "According to media estimates, there will be at least 5,000 personnel and 2,500 pieces of military hardware, including tanks. What is the reason for this deployment? And who needs that? CIA, the Pentagon and NATO cannot put up with their failures, not only military, but also political, in Ukraine, Syria and Turkey," the journalist wrote.

    According to Chiesa, the consequences of such a move will be "disastrous" for Washington and the alliance.

    "The reason is that it is now clear that peace and security can be restored without West’s involvement. Turkey, a member of NATO, is looking for new partners. The Arab world sees that US dominance [in the Middle East] is decreasing," the journalist pointed out.

    Tags:
    tensions, military, NATO, United States, Russia
