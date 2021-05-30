Register
10:03 GMT30 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US soldiers stand amid damage at the site of an Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad Air Base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, 13 January 2020. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

    Growing Drone Threat From 'Iran-Backed' Militia Revealed as US Military's Biggest Concern in Iraq

    © AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    430
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/34/1079523405_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_13f942bcd70b5bb638dee14139ab92af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105301083033474-growing-drone-threat-from-iran-backed-militia-revealed-as-us-militarys-biggest-concern-in-iraq/

    Amid calls by Iraqi political forces for the withdrawal of American troops from the country under a parliamentary decision issued on 5 January 2020, military bases housing US forces there have been increasingly targeted with missile attacks, attributed by Washington to armed factions loyal to Iran.

    The US-led coalition in Iraq has denounced the swiftly-evolving drone threat as the military mission’s biggest concern in the country, reported The Washington Post.

    Iran-backed militias are accused by American military officials as increasingly resorting to sophisticated drones capable of evading detection and targeting military bases and diplomatic facilities, with some commanders describing their soldiers as “sitting ducks”.

    In place of rocket attacks, the militiamen have turned to employing small, fixed-wing drones that fly too low to be picked up by defensive systems, US military officials and diplomats are cited as saying. Currently, there are around 3,000 troops, including 2,500 US forces, remaining in Iraq as part of the coalition fighting Daesh*.

    After each new attack, US officials were cited as rushing to determine whether Americans had been killed or injured.

    “The death of an American is their red line. The first question the Americans always ask is: what was the casualty’s nationality?” a Western official was quoted as saying.

    Better defences against the drones are currently under development, according to the top US military commander in the Middle East, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

    The General was cited as emphasising the ongoing search for ways to cut command-and-control links between a drone and its operator, as well as improving radar sensors to quickly identify the approaching threat. Means are also being developed to effectively bring down such unmanned aircraft.

    “We’re open to all kinds of things… Still, I don’t think we’re where we want to be,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

    Electronic jammers are being considered, according to other sources.

    Militias ‘Adapting their Tactics’

    A missile attack on 24 May targeted Ain Al-Asad Air Base, which houses American forces in Anbar province in western Iraq, the US-led coalition said in a statement, with no injuries reported. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

    Earlier in May, a drone attacked Ain Al-Asad Air Base, damaging a hangar; it is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the international anti-terrorist coalition.

    “The damage wasn’t huge but the coalition were very upset. They told our commanders that it was a major escalation,” an Iraqi soldier stationed at Ain al-Asad was cited as saying.

    Ain al-Asad was previously targeted by Iran with ballistic missiles in January 2020 in retaliation for the US-ordered drone strike that led to the assassination of Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani earlier that month.

    Over the past few months, military bases housing US forces in Iraq have been targeted with missile attacks that Washington has often attributed to armed factions loyal to Iran. In April, a drone strike targeted a hangar inside the airport complex in the northern city of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, according to officials.

    "A drone charged with TNT targeted a coalition base at Erbil's airport," the Kurdish region's interior ministry said, adding that no one was hurt in the blast but that a building had been damaged.

    Prototype of Iran's Fotros Drone.
    © Wikipedia / Amirhosseinrostamy75ir
    Prototype of Iran's Fotros Drone.

    According to a cited coalition official, the flight of the drone employed in that attack, remains of which were partially recovered, was tracked to within 10 miles of the site, only to be lost as it moved into a civilian flight path.

    Preliminary analysis suggested the sophisticated drone had been made in Iran, a coalition official said.

    Earlier this year, a dozen rockets hit the Erbil air base. The mid-February attack left a civilian contractor dead and injured nine others, including a US serviceman.

    A small Shiite militant group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Amid the heightened targeting of US military facilities in Iraq, Western officials are cited as saying that deliberations have been ongoing over how to respond.

    Some, like the National Security Council’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, were reportedly in favour of a military response, according to sources cited by the outlet.

    However, the administration of US President Joe Biden ostensibly decided against taking military action. Sources claim that officials are citing concerns over potential future attacks in a new spiral of tit-for-tat violence amid Iraqi pressure on US and other coalition forces to withdraw.

    US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016

    Early last year, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

    In early April, Iraq and the United States announced their agreement to withdraw US-led coalition forces according to timetables determined by joint technical military committees, following a third round of strategic dialogue between the two parties. It was also agreed to change the nature of the anti-Daesh coalition’s mission from combat to advisory and training.

    According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, national security services had greatly boosted their capability, allowing the country to soon forgo the need for foreign forces to be present on its soil.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    US Troops Not Stationed at Balad Base in Iraq Attacked Sunday Night, Military Spokesman Says
    UAV Attacks Iraq's Ain Al-Asad Air Base That Hosts US Forces, Reports Say
    Rocket Strikes Air Base Housing US Troops in Iraq, Coalition Says
    Blinken Heads to Israel; Biden Reneges on Campaign Promises; Iraq Militias End Truce With US
    Tags:
    Brett McGurk, Drones, drones, drones, iran, Iran, Iraq, Qasem Soleimani, General Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse