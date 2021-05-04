Iraqi Base Housing US Forces Hit by at Least Two Rockets

At least two rockets have hit the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, the country's military said in a statement on Tuesday. The attack caused no casualties, the statement added, without providing further details.
The base, located in western Iraq, hosts US and other international forces.
On Monday, the Balad air base was targeted by a rocket attack. Neither US nor coalition troops assigned to the base were injured, a spokesperson for the US-led coalition told Sputnik.
American troops have repeatedly been targeted by Iraqi militias since the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. His killing also prompted Iraq's parliament to demand that the US pull out from the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)