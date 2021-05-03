Register
05:35 GMT03 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 21, 2010 photo, two clerics stand at left as Iran's Jamaran guided-missile destroyer and navy members prepare for an exercise in the Persian Gulf, along the coast of Iran.

    Iran Remains 'Primary State Challenger' to Washington's Interests in Mideast, US Intel Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Norouzi
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080731276_0:89:3000:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_886ccbd3dcf444908f8e91a8861a77f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105031082788374-iran-remains-primary-state-challenger-to-washingtons-interests-in-mideast-us-intel-report-claims/

    Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been simmering since America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

    An annual US intelligence report has described the Islamic Republic as a country that continues to challenge America's interests in the Middle East, according to the London-headquartered television channel Iran International.

    The document titled the "United States Worldwide Threat Assessment" was released to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and included contributions from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

    Iran International cited the report as calling the Islamic Republic the "primary state challenger to US interests in the Middle East because of its sophisticated military capabilities, broad proxy and partner networks, and periodic willingness to use force against US and partner forces".

    The report suggests that Tehran "will seek to avoid escalation" with Washington while the Islamic Republic "evaluates the direction of US policy toward Iran and the status of the US presence in the region".

    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)
    © CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Sardar Qasem Soleimani
    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)

    In this context, the "United States Worldwide Threat Assessment" touches upon last year's killing of the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s elite Quds force, General Qasem Soleimani by the Americans.

    The report asserts that Soleimani's death in early January 2020 "degraded" Iran's regional alliances and that Tehran was now "increasing partner and proxy engagement…to maintain strategic depth".

    US-Iran Tensions

    The top Iranian general was killed in a US drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, an attack that was authorised by then-President Donald Trump.

    Iran has repeatedly signalled its readiness to do more to avenge Soleimani's assassination, stressing that ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq on 8 January 2020 were just the "first slap" of vengeance.

    U.S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)
    © AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
    U.S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

    The strikes did not result in any deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

    The general's killing escalated simmering tensions between Tehran and Washington that have been in place since 8 May 2018, when Trump announced Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstated crippling economic sanctions against Tehran.

    In this 22 December 2014 file photo, an Iranian oil worker makes his way through Tehran's oil refinery, south of the Iranian capital.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    US Reportedly Mulling ‘Near Wholesale Rollback’ of Trump-Era Iran Sanctions to End Nuclear Standoff
    This was followed by Iran announcing plans to start scaling back its JCPOA obligations, including those related to uranium enrichment.

    The new Biden administration has often signalled its readiness to rejoin the Iran deal, with Tehran saying that all US anti-Iranian sanctions introduced after the JCPOA was signed must be scrapped.

    Bringing Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the JCPOA is high on the agenda of the ongoing Vienna talks, attended by high-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and the UK.

    Related:

    Nuclear Talks Resume in Vienna on Friday as US and Iran Appear Ready to Compromise
    US Reportedly Warns Iran It Won't Lift Every Single Trump Sanction to Restore JCPOA
    US Officials to Meet Mideast Partners in Coming Days for Iran Talks - Reports
    US Sees No Indications That Natanz Incident Derailed Iran Nuclear Talks, White House Says
    Tags:
    tensions, report, intelligence, FBI, CIA, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse