Register
12:23 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli man looks inside a synagogue after it was set on fire by Arab-Israelis, in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on 14 May 2021, during clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Arab-Israelis

    Synagogue Goes Up in Smoke in Epicenter of Jewish-Arab Violence Inside Israel – Video

    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082887906_0:301:3072:2029_1200x675_80_0_0_874881549ece0a93c2598fae3bf49a7f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105141082888454-synagogue-goes-up-in-smoke-in-epicenter-of-jewish-arab-violence-inside-israel--video/

    Israel and Gaza descended into the worst violence in years this week after a month of Palestinian protests-turned violent over the government’s move to restrict their ability to visit holy sites in Jerusalem for Ramadan, the delay of Palestinian Authority elections, and court rulings to evict Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s east.

    A synagogue in the central Israeli city of Lod has been torched amid the spate of Jewish-Arab violence which has befallen much of the country.

    Amateur footage of the aftermath of the destruction was filmed by a local resident and aired by Israel’s Channel 7, with the synagogue’s stone walls seen charred with black smoke, and much of the interior trashed. The synagogue is reportedly the fourth one in Lod city to have been attacked and torched.

    Earlier Friday, Israeli border police reported that they had arrested 43 people overnight for disturbing order in Lod – where a state of emergency was declared this week amid violent clashes between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis. Most of the arrested were Arab Israelis, police said.

    Israeli media say Thursday’s violence included rock attacks and fire bombings against security forces, as well as multiple shooting and arson attacks against synagogues and other public buildings, and street altercations.

    Police said in a statement that they would remain deployed in Lod over the weekend in a bid to “return order”.

    Situated about 15 km southeast of Tel Aviv, Lod is home to about 77,000 people, 30 percent of them Arab Israelis. Before the formation of Israel in 1948 and the arrival of waves of Jewish immigrants, the majority of the city’s residents were Arabs.

    Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    Gaza to Run Out of Fuel for Electricity Generators on Sunday, Israeli Official Says
    The Netanyahu government used Israel's emergency powers for the first time since 1966 and the end of Israeli military administration over its Arab minority communities to declare a state of emergency in Lod on Tuesday following a meeting of top security and legal officials. Local security was beefed up using battalions of border police ordinarily assigned to the West Bank territories, with the state of emergency including a curfew.

    Similar clashes have broken out between Arabs and Jews across other cities, with the prime minister vowing to stop the violence.

    Violence in Israel proper also escalated into a military confrontation between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, with the militants firing hundreds of rockets into Israel, and Tel Aviv responding via massed airstrikes. As of Friday, 113 civilians and between 20 and 90 militants were killed in Gaza, six Palestinians died in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and eight Israeli Jewish civilians perished across Israel.

    On Friday, the Israeli military walked back earlier reports that Israeli troops had crossed into Gaza, and said that its operations were limited to air attacks on targets inside the isolated enclave.

    Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Jerusalem Protests Explained: Roots of the Ongoing Violence
    This week’s violence in Israel and Gaza followed nearly a month of escalating tensions in Jerusalem over Israeli authorities’ 12 April decision to put up barriers around Al-Aqsa Mosque – one of the holiest sites of Islam, ahead of the Ramadan holiday, while leaving access to Jewish holy sites unobstructed. Tensions were ramped up further after Israel’s Supreme Court ruled to evict Palestinian families from their homes in an east Jerusalem neighbourhood.

    Related:

    US House Republicans Call for Hamas Condemnation, Increased Support of Israel - Report
    Israel's Troops Line Up Along Gaza Border as Israel's Iron Dome Deflects Hundreds of Hamas Rockets
    Live Updates: Hamas Rockets Fired at Israel Are 'Terrorist Attacks', Merkel's Spokesman Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse