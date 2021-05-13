Total of About 1,750 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Israel, Israeli Military Says

"To date, approximately 1,750 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, of which approximately 300 launches were unsuccessful, the rockets exploded in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.
It added that the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted hundreds of missiles.
The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip exploded on the evening of May 10 - rocket attacks on Israeli settlements have been taking place almost continuously since then.
According to the latest reports, six civilians and one Israeli soldier were killed. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, hitting targets of Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and killing several militants. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 103 Palestinians, including 27 children, were killed in three days of Israeli attacks, and 580 people were injured.
