Register
23:54 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021.

    Palestinians Launch Around 180 Missiles on Wednesday, Total Tally Tops 1,500, IDF Says

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082873903_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4217f83a007601ff4e2522a5a2cc518d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105121082872937-palestinians-launch-around-180-missiles-on-wednesday-total-tally-tops-1500-idf-says/

    In response to a number of killings in the Gaza Strip, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, declared their intention to fire dozens of rockets at Israeli border towns.

    Palestinian fighter groups in the Gaza Strip have fired 180 rockets and mortar shells at Israel since 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

    The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted dozens of incoming rockets aimed at populated areas, according to the statement.

    Moreover, another 40 projectiles were fired from Gaza toward Israel, but failed to cross the border and landed within the enclave.

    According to the IDF's count, over 1,500 rockets and mortar shells have been fired at Israel since the attacks first started on late Monday, with around 350 of laucnhes falling within Gaza.

    The IDF also published a map on its Twitter depicting the settlements and regions of Israel where Red Alert sirens were activated due to the incoming projectiles fired from Gaza.

    Additionally, the Israeli military has posted a video compilation of missile attacks and destruction in the country over the past 48 hours.

    ​Earlier, local media reported that residents of Ashkelon were allowed to leave bomb shelters after a major missile barrage on the city earlier on Wednesday, but they were obliged to stay close to a bomb shelter or any fortified space. Rocket attacks in Ashkelon have reportedly injured at least 20 people throughout the day.

    Tensions that had been simmering during the holy month of Ramadan escalated after an altercation between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City. Separately, an Israeli court caused outrage when it supported a legal attempt by Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem to expel some Palestinian families from their homes.

    Hostilities have since erupted, with Israel and Hamas' military wing launching hundreds of rocket attacks toward one another. According to Palestinian officials, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 65 Palestinians and wounded over 300 others. As a result of rocket fire from Gaza, Israel confirmed seven deaths and over 200 injuries.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Warns Hamas Will Pay 'High Price' for Deadly Escalations in Gaza Strip
    Israel Under Fire: Rocket Barrage From Gaza Continues Amid Clashes in Jerusalem
    'This is Only the Beginning': Netanyahu Vows to 'Inflict Blows That Hamas Has Not Dreamt Of'
    Biden: 'Israel Has Right to Defend Itself' Amid Rocket Exchanges Along Gaza Strip
    Hamas' Military Wing Fires Barrage of Rockets Across Israel, Interceptions Reported - Videos
    Tags:
    Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel Defense Forces (IDF), airstrikes, airstrike, missiles, missiles, Palestinian Territories, Palestinian Authority, Palestinians, Gaza Strip, Israel-Gaza conflict, Gaza violence, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse