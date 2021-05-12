Palestinians Launch Around 180 Missiles on Wednesday, Total Tally Tops 1,500, IDF Says

In response to a number of killings in the Gaza Strip, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, declared their intention to fire dozens of rockets at Israeli border towns.

Palestinian fighter groups in the Gaza Strip have fired 180 rockets and mortar shells at Israel since 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted dozens of incoming rockets aimed at populated areas, according to the statement.

Moreover, another 40 projectiles were fired from Gaza toward Israel, but failed to cross the border and landed within the enclave.

According to the IDF's count, over 1,500 rockets and mortar shells have been fired at Israel since the attacks first started on late Monday, with around 350 of laucnhes falling within Gaza.

The IDF also published a map on its Twitter depicting the settlements and regions of Israel where Red Alert sirens were activated due to the incoming projectiles fired from Gaza.

Millions of Israeli civilians are running to bomb shelters as sirens sound across the country. pic.twitter.com/GD9ikMuTXl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Additionally, the Israeli military has posted a video compilation of missile attacks and destruction in the country over the past 48 hours.

The last 48 hours in Israel: pic.twitter.com/cEHq69Py4y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

​Earlier, local media reported that residents of Ashkelon were allowed to leave bomb shelters after a major missile barrage on the city earlier on Wednesday, but they were obliged to stay close to a bomb shelter or any fortified space. Rocket attacks in Ashkelon have reportedly injured at least 20 people throughout the day.

Tensions that had been simmering during the holy month of Ramadan escalated after an altercation between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City. Separately, an Israeli court caused outrage when it supported a legal attempt by Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem to expel some Palestinian families from their homes.

Hostilities have since erupted, with Israel and Hamas' military wing launching hundreds of rocket attacks toward one another. According to Palestinian officials, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 65 Palestinians and wounded over 300 others. As a result of rocket fire from Gaza, Israel confirmed seven deaths and over 200 injuries.