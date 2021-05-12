Round of Air Raid Sirens Sound Off Across Central Israel Amid Heated Tensions

Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza were launched toward central Israel. Red Alert sirens were heard over several cities and entire regions, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Thursday night.
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system reportedly repelled some attacks from Palestinian missiles.
The sirens were heard over the skies of the city of Ashkelon, the country's capital Tel Aviv and several other towns, according to reports.
🚨Red Alert in #Israel🚨#צבע_אדום— Aleph א 🔎 (@no_itsmyturn) May 12, 2021
01:13 Local / 22:13Z
|| Regional councils: Drom HaSharon, Hof HaSharon, Emek Yizra'el, Menashe, Megiddo, Emek Hefer, Lev HaSharon, Gan Raveh, Brenner, Gezer, Sdot Dan, Hevel Modi'in, Hof Ashkelon, Hevel Yavne, Gederot, R.C. Be'er Tuvia || pic.twitter.com/ih9oWuVxco
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
