Rocket Sirens Sound Off in Israel as Worshippers Gather Near Al-Aqsa Mosque

Red Alert sirens, warning of a possible rocket attack, sounded in southern Israel in the city of Kerem Shalom, located at the Israel-Gaza Strip border near the Palestinian city of Rafah.
According to local media reports, Palestinian missiles were reported across several border areas of the Jewish state.
Red Alert [13/05/2021]:— Red Alerts - Cumta (@CumtaAlertsEng) May 13, 2021
05:30:
Kerem Shalom
Sent via @CumtaAlertsEng pic.twitter.com/REZIEqQLQF
Multiple sirens were also heard over the city of Sderot and its surrounding settlements, which are close to the border as well.
Over the last day, sirens have sounded in southern, central and, for the first time, in northern Israel. According to reports, Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport was forced to turn around an arriving plane due to the danger of rocket fire.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
