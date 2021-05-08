Register
13:39 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Standing under pictures of the Jewish Prophet Moses, Iranian Jewish men pray in a synagogue as they attend a ceremony to commemorate Rabbi Harav Orsharga, a descendent of King David who died two centuries ago, in Yazd (670 km, 410 miles) south of Tehran, Iran, on 8 November 2007.

    Senior Iranian Rabbi Accuses Israel of Cynically Exploiting Judaism to Pursue Own Goals

    © AFP 2021 / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082833115_0:0:3012:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_a151db3275a3c71c59e6b25e947f66ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105081082833146-senior-iranian-rabbi-accuses-israel-of-cynically-exploiting-judaism-to-pursue-own-goals/

    Tens of thousands of Muslims in Iran and across the Middle East took part in Friday’s ‘International Quds Day’ protests, an annual Iran-backed campaign of demonstrations meant to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Iranian Jewish leaders have joined in the protests, calling on Jews, Muslims and Christians alike to “stand against” Zionism.

    Younes Hamami Lalehzar, one of Iran’s top rabbis, has expressed his support for International Quds (Jerusalem) Day and accused Israel’s leaders of exploiting the ancient religion of Judaism in pursuit of their own goals.

    “Zionists have been exploiting Judaism to achieve their own goals,” Hamami Lalehzar said, speaking to Fars News Agency on Saturday.

    “The Zionists have used Judaism, which is a monotheistic religion, as a pretext to justify within their own political framework any strategy to achieve their goal. This behaviour was not accepted at all by the Jews of the world, and from the very beginning of the Zionist regime until today, there has been a lot of opposition to the Zionists’ approach and it still continues,” he added.

    The rabbi, who also works as a medical doctor and has helped to author official religious textbooks for students at Iran’s special high schools for the Jewish minority, emphasised that the ideology of Zionism is a late 19th century construct of wider nationalist movements in Europe, and this ideology has long been opposed by many religious Jewish communities. He suggested that confronting Zionism was a religious and a human duty, and compared the modern-day resistance to Israel to Prophet Moses’ struggle against the Egyptian Pharaoh’s oppression of the Israelites.

    Moses before the Pharaoh, a 6th-century miniature from the Syriac Bible of Paris
    © Wikipedia / Bibliothèque Nationale
    Moses before the Pharaoh, a 6th-century miniature from the Syriac Bible of Paris

    Hamami Lalehzar stressed that religious Jews find the “brutal behaviours and crimes of the Zionist regime” completely unacceptable, and have taken part in campaigns against it, including International Quds Day.

    “Naming a day as the Quds Day (‘Jerusalem Day’) caused the issue of Palestine not to be cast into oblivion. Imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini’s move [to create the day of protest] is in fact a kind of initiative that reminds the world of the issue of Palestine every year so as to think about a solution,” he said, adding that the scale of the day of protest has been growing every year.

    In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, Iranian Jews talk at the courtyard of the shrine of biblical prophet Daniel, in the city of Susa, some 450 miles ( 750 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran’s Sole Jewish MP Calls on Followers of Monotheistic Faiths Worldwide to ‘Stand Up’ to Israel
    Hamami Lalehzar is the second senior Iranian Jewish leader to express support for International Quds Day. On Friday, Dr. Siyamak More Sedgh, the sole Jewish lawmaker in Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly parliament, called on all Monotheistic believers to stand up to the “Zionist regime,” and stressed that Quds Day was “not just for the Palestinian people, but for all the oppressed people of the world.” More Sedgh has been deried by Israeli media in the past as Iran’s “No.1 Jew” over his regular criticism of Israel.

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel a “terrorist garrison” on Friday, and said that it was a “collective responsibility” for people to fight against “this regime.”

    A 2016 census showed that Iran was home to about 9,800 Jews, making theirs the largest community of Jews in the Middle East outside Israel itself. Before 1979, over 100,000 Jews lived in Iran, with many fleeing the country for Israel in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution, only to suffer discrimination in their new home country.

    People of different faiths wear the Jewish kippah during a demonstration against antisemitism in Germany in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Iran’s Chief Rabbi Says Jews Safer in Islamic Republic Than They Are in Europe
    In Iran, the remaining Jewish community enjoys freedom of religion, operates synagogues, Torah classes, and special educational institutions, including elementary, middle and high schools. Iran’s parliament also has five reserved seats for the country’s religious minorities, including one for the Jews. In addition, although Iran has strict laws against the production, sale and consumption of alcohol, its Jewish community is allowed to make and consume Sabbath wine.

    Jews have lived in Iran for over 2,700 years, with multiple books in the Bible referencing the life of The Way in Ancient Persia. In 537 BC, after freeing Jewish slaves from the Babylonians, Persian King Cyrus the Great allowed those who wanted to to return to their homes in ancient Judah, while those who chose to remain were granted citizenship and allowed to rebuild their religious shrines in Persia itself. Jews were able to maintain significant religious and economic freedoms after the Islamic conquest of Persia in the 7th century as well.

    This is a depiction of the biblical character, Emperor Cyrus the Great of Persia, who permitted the Hebrews to return to the Holy Land and rebuild God's Temple. Painting by ancient French painter Jean Fouquet
    © Wikipedia / Jean Fouquet
    This is a depiction of the biblical character, Emperor Cyrus the Great of Persia, who permitted the Hebrews to return to the Holy Land and rebuild God's Temple. Painting by ancient French painter Jean Fouquet

    Related:

    Biden Administration Says Iran Sanctions Could Be Lifted Only If Tehran Returns to JCPOA Status
    Iran’s Sole Jewish MP Calls on Followers of Monotheistic Faiths Worldwide to ‘Stand Up’ to Israel
    Federal Jury Convicts Iran Citizen for Conspiring to Violate US Trade Embargo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse