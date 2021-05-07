Register
11:48 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator on a motorcycle holds an effigy representing Israel and the United States during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally, with the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at right, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, 7 May 2021.

    Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Calls Israel ‘Terrorist Garrison’, Says Fight Against It a ‘Public Duty’

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082825021_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_dd84418cbb4f2b8bdca5f6def2ad5bc0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105071082824670-irans-khamenei-calls-israel-terrorist-garrison-says-fight-against-it-a-public-duty/

    Friday marks International Quds (Jerusalem) Day, an Iran-led campaign of demonstrations and protests across the Muslim world aimed at showing solidarity with the Palestinian people and marking opposition to Zionism, the Israeli government and Israel's occupation of Jerusalem.

    Israel is a "terrorist garrison" against Muslims and it is the "collective responsibility" and duty of all Muslims to fight against it, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said.

    "Since the first day, the Zionist turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, rather it is a terrorist garrison against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in a televised speech on Friday dedicated to International Quds Day.

    "The fight against this wretched regime is the fight agains oppression and the fight against terrorism. And it is a public duty to fight against this regime," he added.

    Calling the issue of Palestine "the most important" and relevant issue for the Islamic World (Ummah) today, Khamenei suggested that "the policies of the oppressive and cruel capitalism have driven a people out of their homes, their homeland and their ancestral roots and instead, has installed a terrorist regime and housed a foreign people therein."

    The supreme leader went on to accuse Western nations of "blindly" supporting the "Zionist regime", and of using the faulty logic that because of the crimes of the Europeans against Jews during the Second World War, "they believe that the oppression against the Jews should be avenged by displacing a nation [the Palestinians] in West Asia and by committing a horrible massacre in that country!"

    Khamenei suggested that the "situation in the world today" has shifted from what it was 70+ years ago, when Israel was founded, and that now, "the balance of power has swung in favour of the world of Islam."

    Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally, with the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at left, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 7, 2021. Iran held a limited anti-Israeli rally amid the coronavirus pandemic to mark the Quds Day. After the late Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution and founder of present-day Iran, toppled the pro-Western Shah in 1979, he declared the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as an international day of struggle against Israel and for the liberation of Jerusalem.
    Vahid Salemi
    Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally, with the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at left, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 7, 2021. Iran held a limited anti-Israeli rally amid the coronavirus pandemic to mark the Quds Day. After the late Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution and founder of present-day Iran, toppled the pro-Western Shah in 1979, he declared the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as an international day of struggle against Israel and for the liberation of Jerusalem.

    "The electoral events in the US and the notoriously scandalous failures of the hubristic and arrogant elites in that country, the unsuccessful year-long fight against the pandemic in the US and Europe and the embarrassing incidents that ensued, and also the recent political and social instabilities in the key European countries are all signs of the downward movement of the Western camp," he claimed.

    The ayatollah called on Muslim countries to unite in cooperation around the issue of Palestine and the holy city of Jerusalem, saying such unity would be "an absolute nightmare for the Zionist and their American and European advocates".

    Screenshot captures the exact moment that an explosion erupted near the Israeli town of Ramle. It has since been revealed that the incident was part of a controlled test being conducted by Tomer, an Israeli state-owned defense firm.
    Screenshot/Edy Cohen
    IRGC Chief Says Israel’s ‘Security Bubble Has Burst’ Amid String of Mysterious Security Incidents
    He suggested that the Trump-proposed 'Deal of the Century' Israeli-Palestinian peace deal idea, and the US-led initiatives to normalise relations between "a few Arab governments and the Zionist regime" were mere "desperate attempts to run away from that nightmare".

    Khamenei's comments follow remarks by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday in which he criticised the international community's alleged lack of attention and concern for the suffering of the Palestinians and their displacement from their homeland.

    Relations between Iran and Israel have been non-existent since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. During this period, the country's Islamic Republican authorities cut off diplomatic relations with the Jewish State, and have gone on to threaten its political disintegration or destruction at the hands of Islamic 'resistance forces'. Israel's political elites have taken these threats literally, and the two sides have waged a decades-long conflict accentuated by proxy wars, assassinations, cyberattacks, sabotage attacks, and other actions. Israel has also accused Iran of aspiring to build nuclear weapons, and has repeatedly threatened to stop this from happening using any means necessary, up to and including direct military action. Tehran has denied that it has nuclear weapons ambitions, and has accused international regulators of ignoring Tel Aviv's own (suspected) nuclear weapons programme. It has also warned Israel and its allies to think twice about any war, pointing to its vast arsenal of conventional missiles and allies throughout the region.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse