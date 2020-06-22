Register
19:03 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People of different faiths wear the Jewish kippah during a demonstration against antisemitism in Germany in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

    Iran’s Chief Rabbi Says Jews Safer in Islamic Republic Than They Are in Europe

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107676/20/1076762090_0:207:2905:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_929a14b4ace70320289e4ecb67230343.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006221079691163-irans-chief-rabbi-says-jews-safer-in-islamic-republic-than-they-are-in-europe/

    Notwithstanding the stormy history of relations between Tehran and Tel Aviv since 1979, the Islamic Republic remains home to the largest community of Jews in the Middle East outside Israel itself, with the group enjoying religious protections and even a reserved seat in the country’s parliament.

    Iran is home to as many as 25,000 Jews, not the 8,000-15,000 that is sometimes estimated, and they feel safer in the Islamic Republic than they do in Europe, Rabbi Yehuda Garami, Iran’s chief rabbi, has suggested.

     “We have total freedom of religion. All the synagogues are open, and Torah classes take place there. We have all sorts of educational institutions too, including elementary and middle schools,” Garami said, speaking to Al-Monitor.

    According to the rabbi, Jews in Iran are more protected than they are in some European nations, where Jewish communities have been subjected to knife and gun attacks, bombings, death threats and discrimination.

    “Our Muslim neighbours have a lot of respect for us as Jews living in Iran. Unlike in Europe, for example, we do not have guards outside our synagogues and schools, and our personal safety is excellent,” Garami said.

    “Of course, we sometimes encounter people who are anti-Semitic, but that happens everywhere. Most of the population respects us and lives in peace with us. What is important is that in Iran there is no such concept as organized attacks on Jews,” he explained, adding that that the Jewish community in Iran has “very strong ties” to the country, with their ancestors living here for thousands of years.

    Judaism ≠ Zionism

    As for the long-running geopolitical conflict between Iran and Israel, Garami said the conflict is motivated by politics, not religion.

    “We are always emphasizing that we do not like getting involved in all the disputes, wars and politics between the two countries," he noted. "It is a debate between politicians and has nothing to do with religion. People tend to get confused, but there is a big difference between Zionism and Judaism. Judaism is a religion that is 3,300 years old, while Zionism is a national and political movement that is just 100 years old. As a country, the State of Israel has nothing to do with religion in general and Judaism in particular. This is not a war between religions. All the Jews here emphasize that.”

    Garami added Israel’s government has shown its true attitude toward religion with its actions. “The Israeli government doesn’t care about Judaism at all. Everything that they supposedly give to the Orthodox is because of some political deal or other, and not because of their religious approach,” he argued.

    Otherwise, the rabbi said, Iran’s Jewish community is the same there as it is in other country, exhibiting strong respect for tradition, engaging in mutual aid, and being good members of their communities. In January, Garami joined other religious leaders in paying his condolences to the family of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani after he was assassinated in a US drone strike. In his interview with al-Monitor, the rabbi explained that he did so to again demonstrate that this was a geopolitical conflict, not a conflict between religions, and to let the world know that Soleimani was an Iranian national hero, including for his role in the war against Daesh (ISIS)* in Syria.

    It’s estimated that Jews have lived in Iran for over 2,700 years. Multiple books in the Bible reference the life of Jews in Ancient Persia. Around 537 BC, after freeing Jewish slaves from the Babylonians, Persian King Cyrus the Great allowed those Jews who wanted to return to Israel, while those who chose to remain were granted citizenship and allowed to rebuild their religious shrines. After the Islamic conquest of Persia in the 7th century, Jews maintained significant religious and economic freedoms, and did not face the same type of persecution as Jews in Medieval Europe. After the Iranian Revolution of 1979, over 100,000 Iranian Jews left Iran. However, Iranian officials going back to Ayatollah Khomeini emphasized that their quarrel is with Zionism, not Judaism.

    Today, the Jewish community in Iran enjoys official minority status, including a permanent seat in parliament, and religious freedom protected by the state, including the right to make Sabbath wine in a country which otherwise prohibits the production and consumption of alcohol.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Pro-Israeli Opponents of Iran Deal Unrepresentative of All Jews - Activist
    Zarif Says Iran's Jews Revel in '40 Years of Progress'
    Two Dozen Jewish Leaders Call on US Congress to Approve Iran Deal
    Trump Tells 1,000 Jewish Leaders He Does Not 'Want Military Conflict' With Iran - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse