Register
12:14 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish man

    Synagogues, Publishing Houses Targeted in Kristallnacht Anniversary Across Scandinavia

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    213
    Subscribe

    Not even gravestones were spared in what was seen as a coordinated attack to mark the anniversary of a heinous Nazi crime.

    This past weekend, 81 years after the 1938 November Pogroms carried out by the Nazis against Jews in Germany, yellow star stickers were placed on a number of Jewish premises across Scandinavia. This was an allusion to the so-called yellow badge, the Star of David on a yellow background with the word “Jew” written inside, a symbol that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany and countries occupied in the years immediately preceding the Holocaust.

    “It is a worrying development that the right-wing extremists have the ability to coordinate this in several different countries simultaneously,” Aron Verständig, the chairman of the Jewish Central Council and the Jewish Assembly in Stockholm, told SVT.

    Verständig confirmed that the stickers have been placed at Jewish premises and synagogues in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Norrköping, which he described as a “serious attack on democracy”. Several Swedish media houses were also vandalised with graffiti and yellow stars, such as Norrbottens Media in the city of Luleå and Corren in Linköping.

    “A media house cannot accept such a doodle. It should not happen in a media landscape that rests on democratic grounds. This is unacceptable,” Öst Media CEO and publisher Anna Lindberg told SVT.

    In Bergen, Norway, similar star stickers were reportedly placed on the media house Schibsted's printing plant.

    “For the Jews, this is very unpleasant. And those who do this have an agenda driven by their hatred of Jews,” the leader of the Mosaic Faith Society and Deputy Leader of the Antiracist Centre Ervin Kohn told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

    In Denmark, a Danish-Jewish couple from the city of Silkesborg who are active in several Danish-Israeli associations had their mailbox marked with Jewish stars.

    “This is getting too close. Who can come up with something like that? It is a symbol of murder, death and destruction,” the 51-year-old victim told the newspaper BT.

    Denmark also saw more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the central Jutland town of Randers desecrated and vandalised, the police reported.

    “More than 80 gravestones were painted with green graffiti and some were overturned at the Østre Kirkegard cemetery,” the police statement said. No symbols or words were written.

    ​“This weekend's attacks are both an attack against Danish Jews and against all of us,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a Facebook message. She stressed that the Jewish citizens must be respected and not live in fear.

    So far, the identity of the perpetrators has not been established.

    The Night of Broken Glass took place in Germany on 9 November 1938, when Nazis destroyed nearly 7,500 Jewish businesses and burned down about 200 synagogues; 91 Jews were killed and about 26,000 were imprisoned.

    The German name Kristallnacht (Crystal Night) comes from the shards of broken glass from smashed window panes.

    While historically, anti-Semitism in Sweden was associated with right-wing extremism, a study from 2013 cited by the New York Times revealed that 51 percent of anti-Semitic incidents in Sweden were connected with Muslim extremists. One in four were perpetrated by left-wing extremists and only 5 percent were carried out by right-wing extremists.

    Related:

    Swedes Inflamed by Dead People's Money Spent on Drag Queen Shows for Kids
    Jewish Diaspora in Sweden's Third Largest City Facing Extinction Amid Growing Anti-Semitism
    Sweden's Jews Want Permanent Police Presence After Synagogue Shooting in Germany
    Tags:
    Nazism, Jews, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse