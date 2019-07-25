Register
12:40 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scrabble

    Norwegian Broadcaster in Hot Water Over 'Jewish Pig' Satirical Clip (Video)

    © Photo: YouTube/NRK Humor
    Viral
    Get short URL
    122

    The animated video, labelled humorous, features an Orthodox Jew playing Scrabble with another man. The Jew taunts the man for refraining from using a gross ethnic slur. Many Norwegians found the very stereotypical image of a Jew in a yarmulke and side-locks to be anti-Semitic.

    A satirical video by Norwegian broadcaster NRK has triggered hundreds of complaints and accusations of anti-Semitism.

    According to the broadcaster itself, it has received at least 327 complaints over its sketch, where an Orthodox Jew in a yarmulke and side-locks plays a game of Scrabble with another man. His opponent has the opportunity to put down the “Jewish Pig” (which is an actual Norwegian word, “jødesvin”), but refrains from doing so. By contrast, the Jew keeps taunting him for being slow and unable to win. He crowns his tirade by saying, “Well, we're just on different levels, mentally”.

    Norske Grønnsaker (“Norwegian vegetables”), the production company behind the video, published it on Facebook along with the text “Tag a Jew”. The caption was later removed.

    Tweet: “Tag a Jew”. I'm lost for words.

    The video has caused a stir among the Norwegian public.

    “I'm subscribed to Charlie Hebdo, their satire is sharp, 'politically incorrect', and could hardly survive in Norway. But 'Tag a Jew' (or 'Jewish pig') is neither funny nor satirical. It has no context, and is flat, dumb and immature”, a user tweeted.

    ​“Can the state channel use the summer season for something different than baiting minorities?” another one wondered.

    ​Author and director Monica Csango penned an opinion piece in Aftenposten, where she called the sketch “pure anti-Semitism” over its caricature impersonation of Jews.

    According to her, it is not up to NRK to define what is and isn't anti-Semitic. She suggested that slurs such as “Jewish pig” had been used since the Middle Ages only to be picked up by the Nazis.

    “This criticism came as a little of a surprise to us. The intention with the sketch was by far the opposite of what we're criticised for”, programme editor Charlo Halvorsen told NRK. According to him, the point they tried to prove is that using words such as “Jewish Pig” is unacceptable. “The point is that he is faced with the choice of using a grossly derogatory word, or losing. And he doesn't put that word down”, Halvorsen stressed.

    At the same time, he admitted that reactions were to be expected.

    “When you create humour about minorities, you can always expect some reaction”, Halvorsen said.

    This is not the first time a NRK joke has struck a wrong chord with the Jewish minority. In 2016, NRK's satirical channel apologised for making a Holocaust joke that didn't go well with the viewers either. In the now-deleted video, college students touring a concentration camp asked if the ovens were for making pizza. In its defence, NRK said that the clip was about students' economy and being chronically pressed for money.

    Related:

    Anti-Semitism Fears Surge as Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed in Sweden
    Jewish Diaspora in Sweden's Third Largest City Facing Extinction Amid Growing Anti-Semitism
    Sweden's Largest Party Under Fire Over 'Crush Zionism' Chant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    humour, anti-Semitism, Jews, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse