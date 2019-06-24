Register
08:59 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish man

    Jewish Diaspora in Sweden's Third Largest City Facing Extinction Amid Growing Anti-Semitism

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112

    The Jewish diaspora in “Sweden's most multicultural city” has shrunk dramatically over the past several decades, dwindling to only 387 members from about 2,500 in the 1970s.

    Malmö's Jewish community is about to disappear from the city in the very near future if nothing is done about the spread of anti-Semitism in the city, the Jewish community has written to Malmö City Hall.

    In recent decades, Malmö has been one of the hardest hit by the rise of anti-Semitism, ranging from hateful messages to attacks on synagogues and even stabbings. This has prompted serious measures such as surveillance cameras and extra policing.

    The Jewish congregation itself has called the situation “critical”, because its numbers have more than halved in the past two decades alone. In 1999, there were 842 members. In 2009 it was 610 and this year it is 387 members. In the early 1970s, the congregation still had 2,500 members.

    “The Jewish congregation will soon disappear entirely if nothing is done drastically. Malmö is already a no-go zone for Jews around the world. When Malmö is mentioned in the media around the world, far too often it happens in connection with anti-Semitism. A Google search for 'anti-Semitism Malmö' yields 215,000 results. Unfortunately, current initiatives are not enough”, the congregation wrote, as quoted by the news outlet Nyheter Idag.

    Svante Lundgren, associate professor of theology at Lund University's Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, has attributed the hatred of Jews in Malmö to a long religious conflict in the Middle East, exacerbated by the fact that Malmö has received a large number of immigrants from the Middle East.

    “In many Middle Eastern countries, there is strong anti-Semitism, and hence there are people who grow up with it, not just hate against Israel but against all Jews. There is a lot of research on this and what you see then is that some people from the Middle East bring along strongly anti-Semitic views from their home country”, Lundgren told the Expressen tabloid daily.

    In its action plan, the congregation describes a picture of constant threats.

    “In recent years, the threats and risks have increased dramatically, and many believe that it is only a matter of time before a more serious incident will occur”, the Jewish congregation said.

    Before the Swedish state joined in and took care of the policing costs three years ago, the congregation had to bear the costs itself. Alarm agreements still set the congregation back SEK 100,000 ($106,000) per year. According to the action plan, almost no insurance companies are willing to insure the Malmö synagogue.

    “Our insurance has more than doubled compared to what we paid a few years ago. Today, it amounts to almost SEK 400,000 [almost $425,000] per year. There is only one insurance company that today is still willing to insure the Malmö synagogue”, the Jewish congregation stressed.

    Malmö, which is often hailed as Sweden's most multicultural city due to the fact that 140 languages are spoken there, is on its way to becoming a “minority majority” area. While official statistics put the share of immigrants at over 45 percent of the population in 2018, individual studies estimated that immigrants already outnumbered Swedes at some point in the 2010s. Many of the newcomers belong to the Muslim community, such as Iraqis, Iranians, Bosnians, Turks, and Kurds.

    Sweden's Jewish diaspora currently numbers some 20,000 people and is still one of Europe's largest. Yiddish is listed as one of Sweden's official minority languages.

    Related:

    Healthy Immigrants Become Fatter, Sicker in Sweden – Report
    Sweden Democrats Move to Ban Speaking Foreign Languages at School for 'Faster Integration'
    Sweden Expels Extremist Imams in 'Historic Offensive'
    Tags:
    Muslims, Islam, Jews, Malmo, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse