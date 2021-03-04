Register
00:55 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jet fighters of the Saudi Royal air force

    Tehran Accuses US of Profiting From ‘Blood Trade’ by Selling Saudi Coalition Weapons for Yemen War

    © AFP 2021 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103041082248495-tehran-accuses-us-of-profiting-from-blood-trade-by-selling-saudi-coalition-weapons-for-yemen-war/

    The Houthis managed to secure most of Marib on Wednesday, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, which the militant group said the Saudi-led coalition had rushed Daesh* fighters into to defend.

    In a pointed response to US accusations on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused Washington of profiting from a “blood trade” by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen.

    Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters Wednesday that the US and its allies “have been reaping [the] benefit[s] from blood trade in Yemen by selling arms to the Saudi-led coalition.”

    “The Americans [among them] cannot throw baseless accusations at others instead of being accountable for the atrocities,” Khatibzadeh added, according to PressTV. He further noted that as the Saudi-led coalition’s position slowly falls apart, “they still try to disavow responsibility for the atrocities and misdirect the public opinion.”

    His comments come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran of perpetuating the conflict by supporting the Houthis, which are formally known as Ansarallah.

    “Iran’s involvement in Yemen fans the flames of the conflict, threatening greater escalation, miscalculation, and regional instability,” Blinken said in a Thursday statement. “Ansarallah uses Iranian weapons, intelligence, training, and support to conduct attacks threatening civilian targets and infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.”

    “We will ensure Saudi Arabia and our regional partners have the tools they need to defend themselves, including against threats emanating from Yemen that are carried out with weapons and support from Iran,” he continued, adding the US was “working diligently” to end the conflict.

    It’s a remarkable reversal of the history of the war in Yemen. As the Houthis swept to power at a head for a mass movement against austerity in 2014 and 2015, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled the country for Riyadh, at which point the Saudis launched a bombing campaign against the Zaidi Shiite group with the stated goal of returning Hadi to power.

    The US, a close partner of Saudi Arabia since the 1940s, has not only sold advanced weapons to the Saudis and other coalition members like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Morocco, but also provided extensive logistical support for coalition attacks including targeting information and aerial refueling services. In addition, small numbers of US troops were dispatched to the Saudi-Yemeni border, where they carried out patrols to destroy Houthi missile and artillery sites.

    Office of the General Administration of the President of Yemen, Sanaa
    © Sputnik
    Office of the General Administration of the President of Yemen, Sanaa
    More than 100,000 people have died during the war, nearly all of them Yemenis, as the Saudi-led coalition blockaded Yemeni ports and bombed essentially all Yemeni civic infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, thanks to near-total domination of the skies. Only when the Houthis acquired short-range ballistic missiles like the Scud-based Burkan and so-called “suicide drones” enabling them to strike deep inside Saudi territory did the tide begin to shift. They also acquired surface-to-air missiles like the Soviet-era 9K32 Strela-2 shoulder-fired missile and developed their own self-made missiles.

    The US has claimed Iran supplied these weapons and is responsible for the reversal of the war - claims both Tehran and the Houthis have rejected. Indeed, many of the weapons used by the Houthis are either crude or decades old and widely proliferated in conflicts across the region.

    Last month, a new Houthi offensive began against the city of Marib, the last major stronghold of Hadi’s government in northern Yemen. Earlier on Wednesday, they announced they had captured the majority of the ancient city, which was once capital of the Sabean Kingdom in Biblical times.

    Former US President Donald Trump adamantly defended Washington’s relationship with Riyadh, even shielding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman from a US intelligence report finding him responsible for the October 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, but also vetoing a Congressional resolution that would have ended US support for the Saudi war effort. 

    After US President Joe Biden took office in January, he put a freeze on weapons sales before committing to ending outright support for the war, but refused to put a blanket ban on selling the Saudis weapons of any kind.

    “There is a very important distinction between our commitments to not engaged, not support offensive activities and operations in Yemen, including through the provision of offensive weapons, and the legitimate needs of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in terms of its own defense,” Blinken said last week, adding the US would ensure “what it provides goes to the defense of the kingdom, not to its ability to prosecute offensive operations.”

    Khatibzadeh criticized this position on Wednesday, saying that contrary to US claims, “we have not yet witnessed any practical measures aimed at the cessation of the Saudi-led coalition’s invasion.”

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

    Related:

    US Senators Re-Introduce Bill to Repeal War Authorization Powers After Syria Airstrikes
    Biden, King Salman Discuss Ending War in Yemen, Saudi Arabia's Defense in Thursday Phone Call
    Tags:
    Iranian Foreign Ministry, US military aid, Saudi-led Coalition, War on Yemen, Houthis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse